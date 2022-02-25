Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Southampton v Norwich City

David Freezer

Published: 7:15 PM February 25, 2022
Norwich City's Grant Hanley celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premi

Grant Hanley headed the winner as Norwich beat Southampton at Carrow Road in November - Credit: PA

Norwich City are in Premier League action at Southampton this evening and we'll bring you all of the updates from St Mary's Stadium.

The Canaries are looking to recover the momentum lost by back-to-back defeats to title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool, leaving them bottom of the table.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Southampton have no such relegation worries though after just one defeat in their last nine league games, lifting Ralph Hasenhuttl's team to 10th.

City have the opportunity to steal a march on their survival rivals during the televised Friday night encounter, having taken seven points from a possible nine prior to their recent losses.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Live coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- If you've not already signed up to Pink Un+ click here to subscribe for £1.99 per month, with your first 30 days free

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog or view via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Southampton vs Norwich City

Author Picture Icon