Follow live FA Cup updates from Wolves v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich and Wolves drew 0-0 at Carrow Road in November, in City's second game since Dean Smith's arrival - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's an all-Premier League affair at Molineux this afternoon as Norwich City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Canaries are hoping to maintain their momentum from before the international break when wins over Everton and Watford had lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Wolves are also looking to build on positive form, with four wins and a draw in their last five games lifting Bruno Lage's team to eighth place.

