Follow live updates from Liverpool v Norwich City in the FA Cup

Norwich City are hoping to cause an FA Cup upset against Liverpool this evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are in FA Cup fifth round action tonight against Liverpool this evening and we will provide all the updates live from Anfield.

The Canaries travel to the home of the newly crowned League Cup champions hoping to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for only the second time since 1992.

Norwich have already played Jurgen Klopp's men on three occasions this season in both league and Carabao Cup, but they've failed to record a single win against them.

The most recent of those games arrived less than a fortnight ago, when Norwich delivered an encouraging performance and led through Milot Rashica's second-half goal.

Their lead lasted for sixteen minutes before a double change from Klopp changed the game. Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz all went on to score to ensure they kept on Manchester City's tail in the Premier League title race.

Over 1,000 City fans are expected to make the trip north to Merseyside to support their side despite the late kick-off time of 8.15pm.

Dean Smith is expected to rotate his side with a crucial Premier League game against Brentford to prepare for on Saturday. Given their situation in the league, many feel only a win will keep their prospects of pulling the Bees into the relegation battle alive.

