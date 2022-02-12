Follow live updates from Norwich City v Manchester City

Live

Norwich City caused a Premier League shock when they beat Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road in 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Carrow Road faithful are hoping for another epic occasion as Norwich City take on Premier League giants Manchester City this evening (5.30pm kick-off).

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog

Pep Guardiola's superstars were left shocked as the Canaries beat them 3-2 in the top flight in September 2019 but have since won 5-0 twice in meetings at the Etihad Stadium.

Norwich know another unlikely victory would lift them out of the relegation zone, until Newcastle's home game against Aston Villa tomorrow at the least.

The visitors are nine points clear of Liverpool at the summit and on course to retain their crown and have won 13 and drawn one of their last 14 league games.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction with our reporters in the NCFC Live blog.

Live coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers

