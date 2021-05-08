Video

Published: 11:53 AM May 8, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM May 8, 2021

Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey both start for Norwich City at Barnsley on the final day of the season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City complete their season at Barnsley this lunchtime (12.30pm kick-off), which will be followed by the Canaries lifting the Championship trophy at Oakwell.

Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic start as they make their final appearances for the club, coming in for Oliver Skipp and Kieran Dowell in midfield - with City making four changes and Barnsley making three.

Dowell drops to the bench alongside Xavi Quintilla, with Dimitris Giannouls coming back in at left-back after a three-game ban, and Jordan Hugill replaces the injured Teemu Pukki up front.

There is little more than pride riding on the game as City are already champions and the hosts are assured of a play-off position.

The Tykes are sixth and tied on points with Bournemouth so are on course to face Brentford in the play-offs, who have already sealed third place.

However, if Bournemouth fail to beat mid-table Stoke at home then Barnsley could climb above the Cherries and face fourth-placed Swansea in the semi-finals instead.

Valerien Ismael's team will also want to maintain momentum having lost just three of their last 20 matches, the most recent of which was 2-0 at Preston last Saturday.

Norwich are heading for the Premier League with a club-record haul of 96 points already in the bag but head coach Daniel Farke has said wants to 'finish in style' with three successive wins and 99 points.

The title-winners are without 26-goal top scorer Pukki, who tweaked ligaments in his right ankle during last Saturday's 4-1 home win over Reading - setting up a race against time to be fit for the Euros with Finland.

Defensive midfielder Skipp fractured a foot bone during that win and has already had surgery, which parent club Tottenham have said will mean a return to action during pre-season.

Both will be in South Yorkshire though as City's full squad are travelling for the trophy celebrations after the final whistle.

Ben Gibson (ankle), Christoph Zimmermann, Lukas Rupp and Sam Byram (all hamstring) are hoping to return ahead of pre-season.

The game also represents a farewell for long-serving midfielders Tettey and Vrancic, who are not getting new contracts, with Quintilla also heading back to Villarreal as his loan concludes.

For Tettey it's just a fifth league start of the season but his 263rd appearance in total, which will leave him tied with John Polston in 32nd place in the club's all-time list.

CIty beat Barnsley 1-0 at Carrow Road at the start of January, thanks to a brilliant Emi Buendia striker, but lost 1-0 at Oakwell later that month in the FA Cup fourth round.

Three influential players are left out by Barnsley, including captain and Championship Team of the Season member Alex Mowatt with a minor injury concern, as well as defender Michael Sollbauer and striker Daryl Dike dropping to the bench.

The hosts welcome attacking midfielder Dominik Frieser back after two games out with a hamstring issue and Liam Kitching could finally make his debut, with a groin injury keeping the centre-back out since joining from Forest Green in January.

Midfielder Herbie Kane, who has been out since March with an ankle injury, is back in training but is not yet ready to return and left-back Ben Williams has missed the whole season with a serious knee injury.

Norwich academy product Carlton Morris makes just his sixth start for Barnsley but has scored seven goals in 22 Championship games since joining in January for £250,000 ahead of the expiration of his Canaries contract.

The 25-year-old was one of City's 2013 FA Youth Cup winners but only got to make one senior appearance, and was on loan at MK Dons during the first half of the campaign.

BARNSLEY (3-4-3): Collins; Moon, Andersen, Helik; Brittain, Palmer, Sibbick, Styles; Woodrow (C), Morris, Chaplin. Subs: Walton (GK), Williams, Kitching, Dike, Oduor, Halme, Sollbauer, Frieser, Adeboyejo

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Giannouluis; Tettey (C), McLean; Buendia, Vrancic, Cantwell; Hugill. Subs: Nyland (GK), Mumba, Quintilla, Sorensen, Stiepermann, Dowell, Placheta, Hernandez, Idah

REFEREE: Joshua Smith

