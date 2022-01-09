Starting XIs

Grant Hanley is among the Norwich City players in contention for a return to action in the FA Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have five returning players in the squad for today's FA Cup clash at Charlton, with Grant Hanley and Tim Krul starting.

Max Aarons, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki are also on the bench, as Dean Smith makes five changes to his starting XI for cup action.

The Canaries head to the Valley looking to avoid an upset against League One opposition in the third round, with a trip to West Ham in the Premier League to follow on Wednesday.

Josh Sargent leads the attack, with Kieran Dowell and Christos Tzolis on the wings.

Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour are missing with knocks so Jacob Sorensen starts in midfield alongside Kenny McLean and Pierre Lees-Melou.

Hanley partners Ozan Kabak in central defence, with Sam Byram at right-back and Dimitris Giannoulis on the left.

Academy midfielder Liam Gibbs is on the bench, who was signed from Ipswich last year, with Jon Rowe missing out due to illness.

City are looking to bring an end to five successive defeats without scoring a goal, with a trip to Leicester on New Year's Day postponed due to Smith's severely depleted opposition.

They arrive in London as Premier League favourites though, against mid-table League One opposition who have also had a Covid-19 outbreak cause postponements in the last month, losing their last two league games.

Centre-backs Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) are not yet ready to return, Lukas Rupp (hamstring) remains out and fellow midfielder Mathias Normann (pelvis) has started easing back towards fitness after abdominal surgery last month to alleviate pain.

The Addicks are without Canaries loanee Akin Famewo, as the defender can't face his parent club, and top scorer Jayden Stockley also misses a third game with a hip issue.

Ryan Inniss replaces Famewo in defence as the hosts make four changes from their last league XI, with former Norwich academy prospect Diallang Jaiyesimi retaining his starting place.

- You can watch live reaction to the team news in the video above

NORWICH: Krul; Byram, Hanley (C), Kabak, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Sorensen, McLean; Dowell, Sargent, Tzolis. Subs: Gunn (GK), Aarons, Gibson, Williams, Gibbs, Rashica, Placheta, Idah, Pukki

CHARLTON (3-1-4-2): Henderson; Clare, Pearce (C), Inniss; Dobson; Jaiyesimi, Gilbey, Lee, Purrington; Leko, Burstow. Subs: MacGillivray (GK), Gunter, Morgan, Matthews, Kirk, Blackett-Taylor, Davison, Watson, Souare

REFEREE: Joshua Smith

- Five subs allowed, no VAR, no replays, extra-time and pens if required

- Pink Un+ subscribers can follow updates from the Valley in our NCFC Live blog