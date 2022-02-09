LIVE TEAM NEWS: Norwich City v Crystal Palace

Starting XIs

Josh Sargent is a doubt for Norwich City after illness - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The floodlights are on at Carrow tonight for Premier League action and you can watch live team news reaction ahead of Norwich City's clash with Crystal Palace.

The Canaries go into the game looking to build on four wins in their last five games after a 1-0 victory at Wolves on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round.

City dropped back into the relegation zone last night thanks to Newcastle's 3-1 home win over Everton but would move back out of the bottom three with a win tonight.

The Eagles are eight points better off in 13th place but have only won one of their last six top-flight games, a 3-0 home win over Norwich in late December when City were without 10 players due to injury or illness.

Palace also won in the FA Cup on Saturday, winning 2-0 at home to League Two side Hartlepool United and are set to welcome back star man Wilfried Zaha from his Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast.

CIty have midfielder Lukas Rupp available after nine games out with a hamstring injury but US forward Josh Sargent is a doubt with the illness that kept him out of action at the weekend.

Ozan Kabak is ruled out due to illness and although fellow centre-back Andrew Omobamidele is back in full training after a back problem, the game comes too soon for the Irishman.

Otherwise, goalkeeper Tim Krul (shoulder) and midfielder Jacob Sorensen (knee) are hoping to be back in contention before the end of the month.

The visitors are set to have two experienced players back from injury, with centre-back James Tomkins and midfielder James McArthur back in training.

Central midfield enforcer Cheikh Kouyate is not available for selection yet though, after winning Afcon with Senegal on Sunday.

You can watch live reaction to the starting XIs in the video above and this story will be updated swiftly with full team news

NORWICH: TBC

PALACE: TBC

REFEREE: Paul Tierney

VAR: Stuart Attwell

- Follow live updates from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog on Pink Un+