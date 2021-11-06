Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

NCFC LIVE: Struggling City take on Brentford battle

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:00 PM November 6, 2021
The players take to the pitch before the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London Picture by

Norwich City's last trip to London proved a damaging occasion, losing 7-0 to Chelsea - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The search for a first win of the Premier League season moves to Brentford for Norwich City this afternoon. 

You can follow all of the action, updates and analysis with our Canaries correspondents in our NCFC Live blog, as Daniel Farke’s team try to kick-start their campaign. 

City arrive in west London sitting bottom of the table and already eight points adrift of safety after a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds last Sunday, having lost eight of their 10 games since promotion as champions.  

Brentford have already earned 12 points though and enjoyed victories over Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham since going up via the play-offs.  

The Bees have lost their last three as injuries have mounted but the first of those were one-goal home defeats to Chelsea and Leicester, before a more disappointing 3-1 loss at Burnley last Saturday. 

- You can follow all of the action from the Brentford Community Stadium above 

Most Read

  1. 1 'He is not even close at the minute' - Cantwell plays in City U23s win
  2. 2 PRESSER: Brentford v City - Hanley out; Kabak major doubt
  3. 3 Norwich game chosen for live TV coverage
  1. 4 Farke on why he is still the right coach driver for City
  2. 5 What is Lawro predicting for Brentford v Norwich City?
  3. 6 How will Norwich City line up at Brentford?
  4. 7 David Freezer: What's going on in training, City?!
  5. 8 What's going on between Todd Cantwell and Norwich City?
  6. 9 City keeper Krul out of Dutch squad
  7. 10 Get it on the floor and get back to the City we know
Brentford vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Interest in Norwegian champions' keeper

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Milot Rashica of Norwich is fouled by Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United during the Premier League matc

Iwan Roberts: Making the case for Daniel Farke

Iwan Roberts

person
Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Josh Sargent of Norwich in action during the Premier League matc

Canaries striker misses out on USA recall

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London Picture

'He's probably caught in 10 minds' - ex-striker on Farke's City plight

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon