NCFC LIVE: Struggling City take on Brentford battle
The search for a first win of the Premier League season moves to Brentford for Norwich City this afternoon.
You can follow all of the action, updates and analysis with our Canaries correspondents in our NCFC Live blog, as Daniel Farke’s team try to kick-start their campaign.
City arrive in west London sitting bottom of the table and already eight points adrift of safety after a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds last Sunday, having lost eight of their 10 games since promotion as champions.
Brentford have already earned 12 points though and enjoyed victories over Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham since going up via the play-offs.
The Bees have lost their last three as injuries have mounted but the first of those were one-goal home defeats to Chelsea and Leicester, before a more disappointing 3-1 loss at Burnley last Saturday.
- You can follow all of the action from the Brentford Community Stadium above
