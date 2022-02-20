Interview

Five minutes of madness proved so costly for Norwich City at Anfield, leaving goal-scorer Milot Rashica a frustrated man after losing 3-1 at Liverpool.

The title chasers had dominated proceedings but it was City taking the lead three minutes after the break when the Kosovo winger's shot from the edge of the box deflected in off Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp made a double substitution in the 63rd minute as the home crowd were getting restless and a minute later Sadio Mane's acrobatically turned in a Kostas Tsimikas header after Max Aarons had played the Reds striker onside.

Three minutes later and the hosts had the lead as Mo Salah made the most of a long clearance from goalkeeper Alisson and Luis Diaz finished the job in the 81st minute,

"Even in the first half I thought we started really well," said Rashica. "The second half was better because we scored the goal and had the game under control but we lost focus for five minutes.

"We know how good they are so if you let them get like that then of course they are going to score. We fought to come back and we had a few chances but we are very disappointed because we could have got away with something today."

It meant the feeling of a first Premier League goal didn't last long for the 25-year-old, scoring his second of the season after linking with Josh Sargent.

That feeling of disappointment was compounded by news of wins for Watford and Burnley to pull City back to the foot of the table.

"I'm very happy with my goal but we played well and should have taken something from this game because there was a very good possibility for us," he added.

"We did everything but we know how good Liverpool are and if you let them have chances like that then that's what you get."

Liverpool defender Joel Matip deflected Milot Rashica's shot into the home net - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Canaries were trying to bounce back from a 4-0 home defeat to Manchester City but felt the power of the big boys for a second weekend on the spin.

Rashica also had the ball in the back of the net early in the game after being sent clean through by Mathias Normann, beating Alisson with the finish but being denied by a clearly correct offside decision.

"We knew who we were playing against and that we needed everyone to give more than 100 per cent if you want to get something because we know how good they are," the speedster said.

"We had the chances, we should have scored in the first half. I did score but it was offside. Still I think we are in the right way but the coming games are very big and we need to win as many points as we can."

The former Werder Bremen and Vitesse Arnhem attacker has contributed two goals and an assist in his eight appearances since returning from a six-game injury absence in early January.

"In every game and each week I feel better," Rashica said. "My fitness level is getting better after the injury because I was out for five or six weeks.

"You can see the team trust in me and give the ball to me, and that's all I need."

Milot Rashica of Norwich and Joe Gomez of Liverpool in action at Anfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's clear the Canaries will need the wide man to maintain his form and increase his output to earn top-flight survival, with more winnable game against direct rivals approaching.

Friday's trip to Southampton may not be against a title challenger but the Saints have only lost one of their last nine Premier League games after a 2-0 home win over Everton on Saturday.

A home clash with Brentford and a trip to Leeds follow, with crucial Carrow Road clashes with Burnley and Newcastle in April.

"We will not give up until the last game and the last minute," Rashica continued. "We are improving every game but we need to win points because if you play well every week but don't get points, it would be very difficult.

"Now we have some more important games that are coming and we will give everything."

He added: "Every game is like a final for us because there are not so many games left. We play with some tough opponents also but we will try to win as many points as we can."