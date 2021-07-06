Report suggests Reds could be without five stars for City clash

Published: 4:10 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 4:14 PM July 6, 2021

Alisson Becker limped off for Liverpool against Norwich on the opening day of the 2019-20 season, a month after winning the Copa America with Brazil - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There could be an early team news boost for Norwich City ahead of their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

That's provided by the international success of five Reds stars, with three preparing for the Copa America final with Brazil and two hoping to reach the European Championship final.

The Liverpool Echo report that manager Jurgen Klopp is keen for all of his players to have an "absolute minimum" of three weeks rest after a hectic season of club and international action.

The 2020-21 season will finally end for goalkeeper Alisson Becker, midfielder Fabinho and forward Roberto Firmino on Saturday, when Brazil are due to face Argentina or Colombia in the Copa America final on home soil, at the Maracana Stadium.

The report points out that four weeks off would potentially see all three starting their pre-season just a week before Klopp's dethroned champions head to Carrow Road for a televised 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, August 14.

That is added to by the potential of midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara being involved in the European Championship final at Wembley this Sunday.

Henderson has been coming off the bench for England after recovering from injury and scored during the 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Thiago has made all three of his appearances from the bench as well so far, with Spain due to face Italy in the semi-finals tonight ahead of England taking on Denmark on Wednesday.

There was a similar situation in 2019 when the Canaries also kicked off their Premier League season against Liverpool after promotion, losing 4-1 at Anfield.

Alisson and Firmino had just over a month between winning the Copa America and the start of Liverpool's season, although that didn't prevent Klopp from starting both - with keeper Alisson limping off after 39 minutes with a calf injury that would keep him out for two months.

Firmino played 86 minutes though and Mo Salah played the full match, despite having finished his season in early July when Egypt were knocked out the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 by South Africa.

Sadio Mane was only introduced in the 74th minute that night though, having reached the final of that tournament with Senegal, losing 1-0 to Algeria on July 19 - just three weeks before the game against City.

It remains to be seen how accurate the Echo report will prove but any small advantage would come as a big boost for the newly-promoted Canaries, whose four players at the Euros are already on holiday after group stage exits.

Grant Hanley and Teemu Pukki started all three matches for Scotland and Finland respectively but Przemek Placheta only made one appearance as a substitute for Poland and Tim Krul remained on the bench for Holland.

Liverpool are yet to confirm their pre-season friendly schedule but Norwich are due to play away to top-flight rivals Newcastle the Saturday before the Reds make their trip to Norfolk.

