Norwich City transfer rumours: Scottish side chase young City keeper on loan

Video

Published: 10:02 AM June 4, 2021

Scottish Premiership side Livingston are interested in bringing young Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden to the club on a season-long loan, according to reports.

The Daily Record in Scotland are suggesting that boss David Martindale wants the 20-year-old in West Lothian to battle Max Stryjek for the number one jersey next season after the Welsh youth international impressed for City earlier this season.

Barden was forced to fill in after both Tim Krul and Michael McGovern suffered injuries at the turn of the year and impressed as helped City beat Cardiff in Wales. We understand Livingston are admirers of the 20-year-old, who joined Norwich from Arsenal as a youngster.

The Scottish club are chasing another keeper after losing Robby McCrorie, who returned to Rangers at the end of his loan spell.

He was a regular understudy to Krul until City completed the signing of Orjan Nyland, and the club now consider a loan move as the next stage of his development.

The Canaries are interested in bringing Angus Gunn back to the club but remain in talks with the 30-year-old over extending his stay at Carrow Road. The Southampton goalkeeper would be interested in returning to his boyhood club should a deal arise.

Archie Mair has spent the entirety of last season on loan at National League side King's Lynn and is expected to continue his development away from the club next season.

Barden is expected to continue his development out on loan.

Speaking about the goalkeeping situation last month, City boss Farke revealed he wants three mature goalkeepers to compete for the number one spot next season, including Krul and McGovern, who recently signed a new deal to remain at the club.

“It's important that we have also quality for that position next season," City's boss said.

"We have two young goalkeepers, with Daniel Barden and Archie Mair, but we want three mature keepers with Tim, Michael and let’s see how it develops with Orjan.

"His short-term contract runs out in the summer. We will definitely look to bring another goalkeeper in - if it's him or a different goalkeeper. We need another option. That is one of the topics for this summer.”