Loan defender has given City boss food for thought

Loan defender Ozan Kabak has reminded Norwich City chief Dean Smith of his capabilities and could get another chance to impress at Leeds on Sunday.

The Turkey international replaced Ben Gibson in defence against Chelsea on Thursday and although he was sold a dummy for the second goal in the 3-1 defeat, the Schalke loanee also earned plenty of applause for his determination and commitment during the second-half revival.

“It’s easy to forget that he’s only 21 years old as well,” said Smith, after the former Liverpool defender made just his 11th appearance of the season.

“He’s come in on loan and had a couple of injuries. He came in and played really well against Manchester United, then got injured against Villa and didn’t play for a while.

“He’s been searching for that consistency to get back into the team and I think he played well.

“He got done by an exceptional player in Mason Mount for the second goal and it was a hell of a finish into the top corner as well.

“He showed some good moments. He’s carrying a bit of a shoulder injury, a bit like Grant Hanley, so he won’t be taking too many throw-ins.”

Max Aarons also returned to the team after Sam Byram had been chosen ahead of him for the 3-1 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday, and was another to wear their heart on their sleeve during that impressive second half against Chelsea.

“A good old-fashioned kick up the backside,” Smith joked about dropping the full-back. “All players need to know at times that they can be dropped and Max, I think it’s the first time he’s been left out since he got into the team.

“I explained what my reasons were and he’s responded in the best way possible. He’s a great kid, has a great attitude too.”

Mathias Normann's evening didn't go to plan during Norwich City's loss to Chelsea - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Mathias Normann was taken off at half-time though, with the Norway midfielder yet to find top form since his two-month injury absence.

“I think everybody knows what I think of Mathias as a player but I think his radar wasn’t on,” the City boss added.

“He hadn’t trained the day before, he was fatigued, and we can’t forget that we’ve rushed him back with a number of games in a short period of time.

“We know the qualities that he had, I just thought the game was tough for him and I was willing to sacrifice him.”