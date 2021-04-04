Video

Published: 10:03 AM April 4, 2021 Updated: 10:14 AM April 4, 2021

Noprwich City forward Daniel Sinani scored his third goal of the season for Waasland-Beveren - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Danel Sinani's upturn in form continued with a goal and a win with loan club Waasland-Beveren, after a memorable time with Luxembourg for the Norwich City forward.

The 23-year-old started two World Cup qualifiers as a striker as the minnows earned a shock 1-0 win in Ireland and then set up a surprise opener against Portugal, only for a Cristiano Ronaldo goal to help the visitors recover to a 3-1 win. Luxembourg are 95th in the Fifa rankings, 90 places lower than Portugal.

Prior to that international action, Sinani had been on the fringes for struggling Beveren in the Belgian top flight but he earned a first start since January and scored his third goal from 15 appearances overall, opening the scoring with a fine finish from the edge of the box during a 2-0 win at KV Oostende on Saturday.

👌 | Danel Sinani zette @WaaslandBeveren op weg naar een belangrijke overwinning dankzij deze knappe trap! 😎🇱🇺 #KVOWBE pic.twitter.com/Tq3z2oDwi6 — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) April 4, 2021

There was also a goal for striker Josip Drmic on Saturday, heading in the second goal as Rijeka won 4-3 at HNK Gorica in the Croatian top flight, the Swiss international's second goal in nine games.

Back in England, the Good Friday action saw Tom Trybull return to the Blackburn starting XI and play 72 minutes of a shock 1-0 defeat away to the Championship's bottom side Wycombe.

Sam McCallum made his 29th Championship start of the season but the left-back played all of a disappointing 3-0 loss at QPR.

In League One, defender Akin Famewo missed Charlton's 1-0 win at Doncaster but manager Nigel Adkins expects him back in training next week after a minor knock.

Timm Klose and Basel are set for home action against Baduz in the Swiss top flight on Monday but fellow defender Rocky Bushiri is expected to miss the remainder of Eupen's season in Belgium due to injury.

Dan Adshead and Telstar are also set for action on Monday, at NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch second tier, but the Icelandic league season doesn't start until later this month for midfielder Isak Thorvaldsson at IA Akranes.

Louis Thompson and MK Dons are set to entertain Crewe in League One on Easter Monday, with winger Aidan Fitzpatrick hoping to be involved as Queen of the South host top-flight Hibs in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Young striker Gassan Ahadme, who finally made two appearances for Real Oviedo B last month, could be in action at Guijuelo in the Spanish third tier today.

Unused substitute: Tyrese Omotoye (Swindon)

Not in action: Philip Heise (Karlsruher), William Hondermarck (Harrogate), Archie Mair (King’s Lynn)