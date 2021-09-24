So where's Norwich City's next point coming from?

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM September 24, 2021

Dennis Srbeny celebrates after clinching Norwich's last Premier League away win, at Goodison Park - which is where City head this weekend - back in November 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Where is Norwich City’s next point (we've downgraded ourselves from a win) coming from?

Let’s not get all Talksport about this – it is easy to dig and joke and spout manure from the rooftops about the Canaries, but there is a distinction between the people who care and the people who don’t.

It doesn’t preclude criticism of players, head coach, sporting directors, owners, fans … anyone. But it doesn’t include clickbait junkies who don’t know their Arsenal from their Everton.

So, back to the question.

Coming up we have:

Everton (away)

Burnley (away)

(International break)

Brighton (home)

Chelsea (away)

Leeds (home)

We’ve stuck to the next five because it takes us up to the end of October, it’s an easy number and I daren’t look any further ahead.

Everton are sixth in the table, Burnley 19th, Brighton fourth, Chelsea top and Leeds 17th. In usual circumstances you’d expect that two teams within range (Burnley and Leeds) would be classed as winnable. But not yet. The corner that needs to be turned is nowhere to be seen. So we’ll go one by one and hope we find a weak point...

Todd Cantwell celebrates his opener at Everton in November 2019 with Ben Godfrey - who is expected to be lining up for the Toffees this weekend - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

EVERTON (a)

A bit hot and cold: poor in a 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend. Ben Godfrey run ragged at times when moved to right back. Christos Tzolis needs to get his book of tricks out and put real pressure on him. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewis are both out injured so Everton may lack a bit of a cutting edge as they did against Villa. Beware though, Andros Townsend is bang in form. Just the sort to smack a 25-yarder into the top corner. City have a decent recent record at Goodison though … it was the scene of their last away win in the Premier League.

Position: 6th

Last five: W-D-W-W-L

City last-five record at Everton: D-D-L-D-W

Forecast: Not bright.

Burnley may be in poor form as well, but Turf Moor isn't a happy hunting ground for Norwich - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

BURNLEY (a)

Roll up your sleeves time – this is guaranteed to be a battle. Sean Dyche likes his teams to be physical and they have been this season – they’ve pushed the new leniency instructions to referees to the limit. Plus, they like a cross – they fire them in to the areas from all angles, where Chris Wood is usually waiting. Weak point: they’re not very good at home – the midweek Carabao Cup win over Rochdale was their first at Turf Moor in 15 matches stretching back to January. Plus, they haven’t won a league game this season. Saying that, City have lost their last six league games at Burnley, so ….

Position: 19th

Last five: L-L-D-L-L

City last-five record at Burnley: L-L-L-L-L

Forecast: Stay indoors.





International break: If City get points on the board over the preceding two games they won’t want a break. If they don’t, they will either a) want it, to get to work on the training ground, albeit with a number of players away or b) not want it, because it takes away the opportunity to put things right. Whatever way you look at it, the break is just a pain...

Brighton have proven to be one of the major surprise packages of the season so far - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

BRIGHTON (h)

To be treated with optimism, in normal circumstances. But the Seagulls are soaring. Some good experience, a huge defence, and a desire to use both wings. They have plenty of goalscorers – five to date – and are good at taking chances: a shot accuracy of 32.1pc and a conversion rate of 11pc. Weak point: staying power. Clutching at straws here because they are a surprise package. So far. How long can they last the pace? And will the pressure tell?

Position: 4th

Last five: W-W-L-W-W

City last-five home record against Brighton: W-W-D-W-L

Forecast: Cold front looming

Norwich City face a daunting trip to Chelsea next month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

CHELSEA (a)

This can be skipped over, frankly, but we’ll give it a go. Top of the table, look good in every department, strength in depth, tactically the coach Thomas Tuchel is absolutely spot on. Weak points? Another straw-clutching exercise, but complacency. Possibly. But doubtful.

Position: 1st

Last five: W-W-D-W-W

City last-five record at Chelsea: L-L-D-L-L

Forecast: Thunderstorms ahead.

Leeds have struggled this season - but games against Norwich are usually exciting affairs - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

LEEDS (h)

Should be a belter – games against Leeds usually are. Depends on the previous four games. Leeds are without a league win, but have only lost to Manchester United and Liverpool. They drew with Everton, Burnley and Newcastle – so have a bit of flat track bully about them. Weak points: had a few injuries in defence, and it’s not the best, especially when dealing with set-pieces.

Position: 17th

Last five: L-D-D-L-D

City last-five home record against Leeds: D-D-L-W-L

Forecast: Bright in places.





Conclusion: In truth, they will all sniff blood, but City’s biggest problem may be between their ears. Every Premier League defeat takes the emphasis away from what they did last season. When results bred confidence. This season, there’s little to inspire confidence. One point could be all it needs to get City going. It’s just when that point is fated to come...



