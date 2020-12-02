Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'A perfect storm' - Fans have their say as injuries finally take their toll on Canaries

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:13 PM December 2, 2020   
The Norwich players look dejected as George Moncur of Luton Town runs off to celebrate scoring his s

It was a night for Norwich City to forget at Kenilworth Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Injuries and fatigue were contributing factors to Norwich City’s ten match unbeaten run ending against Luton Town on Wednesday.













Toothless in attack and frail defensively, Daniel Farke’s men succumbed to a defeat to Nathan Jones’ energetic Luton. The hosts took the lead after 16 minutes when George Moncur beautifully curled an effort into the net from range. 

It didn’t take long for City to find an equaliser. Przemek Placheta was deployed as a makeshift striker and his pace in behind caused problems for Luton’s defence. 

James Shea brought him down in the area, with referee Darren England pointing to the spot. With no Teemu Pukki and Mario Vrancic in the starting line-up, it was Emi Buendia who stepped up to convert.

Ben Pearson’s header reclaimed Luton’s lead before James Collins smashed in from the spot just after the break after Grant Hanley was harshly penalised for handball.
The Canaries remain top of the Championship and welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Carrow Road on Saturday. 

