MATCHDAY RECAP: City remain top despite Luton defeat

Live

Published: 6:30 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 10:03 PM December 2, 2020

Norwich City's unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt at Kenilworth Road as they were beaten 3-1 by Luton Town - and you can recap all the updates, analysis and reaction from Kenilworth Road in our Matchday Live blog.

The Canaries will be without Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul and Todd Cantwell for this encounter with their injury list showing no signs of easing, but Daniel Farke is boosted by the news that Max Aarons is fit and Emi Buendia returns from suspension.

Farke faces a dilemma over his striking position, does he opt to persist with Marco Stipermann or will Tyrese Omotoye be handed his senior debut? City look unlikely to name a full quota on the bench but will be still be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 11 fixtures.

A late equaliser prevented them from taking all three points against Coventry City at the weekend but with some players set to return from the treatment table for Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday, City just need to grind out a result here.

Luton Town come into game with the advantage of hosting 1,000 supporters after the government gave the green light to fans return after the national lockdown ended today. It will be the first time the Canaries have played in front of an away fixture since March.

Nathan Jones' men suffered a 4-0 defeat to Cardiff City at the weekend and the Hatters boss is hoping to see a reaction from his side. Luton beat 2-1 in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

- You can recap the action via our live blog above



