Published: 3:41 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 4:09 PM March 8, 2021

The promotion-winning header that Simeon Jackson scored for Norwich at Portsmouth in 2011 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Former Norwich City striker Simeon Jackson is reuniting with Ian Culverhouse at King's Lynn Town, as the Linnets continue to shuffle their squad to deal with financial challenges.

The former Canaries, Gillingham and Coventry forward, 33, had recently signed for Chelmsford City only for the National League South season to be brought to an early conclusion due to the Covid-19 pandemic's continuing impact.

The Canada international is joined by another former Norwich player in signing for Lynn, young midfielder Alfie Payne, 21, who was on loan at The Walks last season prior to his contract expiring at City.

With chairman Stephen Cleeve opting to protect the club by placing six players on furlough, using the government's Job Retention Scheme, and with another four due to follow that has led to restructuring.

Bolton defender Jak Hickman joined on loan recently and the two signings arrive as Lynn strive to keep a squad together that can complete the chaotic National League campaign, following a 3-0 defeat at Woking on Saturday.

Culverhouse knows all about Jackson, who signed for City for £750,000 in 2010 after a productive stint at Gillingham, when the Lynn boss was assistant manager to Paul Lambert.

The speedy striker famously scored the goal at Portsmouth which clinched City’s place in the Premier League in 2011, scoring 21 goals in 86 games in total.

He left during the 2012-13 season to join German club Eintracht Braunschweig, and has since played for a number of clubs, including Millwall, Coventry, Blackburn, Walsall and St Mirren.

Director of Football, Rob Back, told his club's website: “We are delighted to welcome Simeon to the club. He’s had experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga and we are very grateful to have his services for the remainder of the season.”

Payne, from Norwich, joins on loan from Lowestoft Town after the Southern League campaign was declared null and void earlier this year.

Alfie Payne in action for King's Lynn last season - Credit: Ian Burt

He made 25 appearances to help Lynn to promotion from National League North last season, scoring three goals, and had a brief spell at Braintree earlier this season.

Back added: “We are thrilled to welcome back Alfie to The Walks. He played a big part last season in helping us achieve promotion into the National League and we look forward to having him back at the club for the rest of the season.”

The Linnets are due to travel to Wealdstone on Tuesday night, with the Stones three points ahead of them at the wrong end of the table, having played a game more.