Chris Lakey: United's glory days are a distant memory

Opinion

Scarves of George Best, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham for sale outside Old Trafford - who are today's heroes? - Credit: PA

“Who the hell are Man United, who the hell are Man United?” etc etc”

That little ditty has been slightly reworded, for obvious reasons, although United fans have reworded it themselves to make it a sarcastic version of Glory, Glory Man United.

And the question is apt, given that Manchester United, in so many ways, are a shadow of their former selves. The last time they won something was the Europa League in 2017... even Norwich have won something since then (two Championship titles).

I remember being delighted I could see United at Carrow Road back in 2012 because I might not see Paul Scholes Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick on the same pitch again.

Today, as I head up the north-west, not even the possibility of the last chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action floats my boat. United will most likely win - I'd be surprised if they don't - but not because they are light years ahead of other teams any more.

Aside from David de Gea and Marcus Rashford, they don’t give me a buzz that, as a childhood expert on anything to do with Manchester United, I came to expect of anything in red that moved.

Fans outside Old Trafford, where there are constant reminders of the glory days - Credit: PA

Today, Old Trafford should be a daunting theatre of dreams for Norwich City, but instead, they will face a team that has little identity and absolutely no fear factor. United are completely unreliable and the only consistency they have is in the ability to bore the pants off anyone who can be bothered to either go or watch them on the telly.

Only the aura that surrounds the club sets them apart: the romance, the tragedy, the successes and the equally inglorious failures have melded Manchester United FC into a worldwide brand, loved and hated, with no in between measures.

Today, before kick-off, United fans are being urged to demonstrate against the club’s ownership. Many will wear yellow and green scarves, which, of course, should be more familiar as City’s colours but will be donned because they associate United with a long-gone era when things were much simpler – the antithesis of 2022 when their American owners are reviled by many. Norwich are the equivalent to a bit of loose change to the Glazer family and while Delia Smith’s and Michael Wynn Jones’s ownership of Norwich City comes under scrutiny every now and again, it usually ends with some young scallies rolling up their protest banner after a brief flash of disillusionment in a local pub – it doesn’t end in the abandonment of a Premier League match, such as it did when United fans invaded Old Trafford last May.

This fixture highlights the problems within the Premier League, which really should not be one division divided into, what, four mini leagues? The gap between the moneyed clubs and those without a swelling bank balance, should be much narrower. But it continues to grow wider, and it makes a mockery of the competition.

United are one of the clubs which tried to break away into a European Super League. People moaned about that, but, really, why not open the door and let them go – lock, stock and barrel?

If they disappeared from the Premier League altogether it would make it a lot more competitive, if a lot less glamorous. But what are the fans in this for? Surely it’s not just to have a nice day out at famous football grounds watching the game’s ‘superstars’? Aren’t we in it to watch competitive football matches?

I’ve gone off on a bit of tangent there, but the fact is that today’s game is about 11 blokes against another 11 blokes. Reputations, history, trophy cabinets – it counts for little. Especially at Manchester United.