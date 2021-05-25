Norwich City transfer rumours: German right-back linked

Video

Published: 10:10 AM May 25, 2021

Greuther Furth right back Marco Meyerhofer is the latest name to be linked with a move to Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City have been linked with a summer swoop for Greuther Furth's Marco Meyerhofer, but Brexit regulations will hinder any move for the right-back.

The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in their promotion back to the Bundesliga this season, starting 33 games and registering nine assists as Furth finished as runners-up behind Bochum.

Meyerhofer, who can also operate as a left-back and right-sided midfielder, has reportedly been interesting City, who have made an enquiry to Furth about his availability this summer, according to German outlet liga2-online.

Despite the Bundesliga 2 being a market that has proven popular with City in the past, the Brexit regulations imposed in January have largely shut off those divisions for English clubs.

Marco Stiepermann, Christoph Zimmermann and Onel Hernandez would all have been unable to sign for the club under the current regulations.

Meyerhofer would only qualify for 13 points on the GBE system, falling two short of the necessary 15 required to be eligible for a work permit to play in England. The appeal system that was in place during the winter window doesn't apply in the summer.

That context means that even if City were interested in bringing the right-back to Carrow Road, the new red tape would prevent Meyerhofer from becoming a Premier League player.

Furth's promotion to the Bundesliga does alter the dynamic and would see him rack up enough points to join an English club in a year's time, meaning this could be a player City are monitoring with the long-term in mind.

Sam Byram is hoping to return for pre-season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

According to the report, Meyerhofer is also attracting interest from a host of Bundesliga clubs after his stellar performances at the Trolli-Arena this season.

Max Aarons' future remains uncertain as speculation continues to grow surrounding his future. A host of clubs have been linked to the 21-year-old including Everton, who are long-term admirers of the Canaries' academy graduate.

Stuart Webber has admitted City would be sensible with their assets this season but reiterated they would not entertain offers that fall under their valuations for their top talent.

The future of the right-back position also hinges on Sam Byram's recovery from a hamstring injury that has ruled him out for a year. The former Leeds and West Ham man is out on the grass completing individual work at Colney ahead of pre-season and did keep Jamal Lewis out of the side at left-back last year.

Sam McCallum is set for another loan move to the Championship and the Canaries have been

inundated with enquiries to take the 20-year-old next season.