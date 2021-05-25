Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: German right-back linked

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:10 AM May 25, 2021   
Norwich City have been linked with a host of players during the January transfer window

Greuther Furth right back Marco Meyerhofer is the latest name to be linked with a move to Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City have been linked with a summer swoop for Greuther Furth's Marco Meyerhofer, but Brexit regulations will hinder any move for the right-back. 

The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in their promotion back to the Bundesliga this season, starting 33 games and registering nine assists as Furth finished as runners-up behind Bochum. 

Meyerhofer, who can also operate as a left-back and right-sided midfielder, has reportedly been interesting City, who have made an enquiry to Furth about his availability this summer, according to German outlet liga2-online. 

Despite the Bundesliga 2 being a market that has proven popular with City in the past, the Brexit regulations imposed in January have largely shut off those divisions for English clubs.

Marco Stiepermann, Christoph Zimmermann and Onel Hernandez would all have been unable to sign for the club under the current regulations.

Meyerhofer would only qualify for 13 points on the GBE system, falling two short of the necessary 15 required to be eligible for a work permit to play in England. The appeal system that was in place during the winter window doesn't apply in the summer. 

That context means that even if City were interested in bringing the right-back to Carrow Road, the new red tape would prevent Meyerhofer from becoming a Premier League player. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Buendia 'expects' to leave this summer
  2. 2 Canaries NOT in for Bundesliga striker
  3. 3 Connor Southwell: Why City fans can relax over Buendia future
  1. 4 Ben Godfrey: From Tesco to England Euros call?
  2. 5 Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wins LMA award
  3. 6 Dublin recalls 'incredible' Hillsborough send off
  4. 7 City Q&A - Bidding wars
  5. 8 Norwich City youngster gains Ireland call-up
  6. 9 City will take risks in transfer market, says Farke
  7. 10 Mixed fortunes for former City duo in play offs

Furth's promotion to the Bundesliga does alter the dynamic and would see him rack up enough points to join an English club in a year's time, meaning this could be a player City are monitoring with the long-term in mind. 

Sam Byram of Norwich and Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth in action during the Premier League match at Car

Sam Byram is hoping to return for pre-season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

According to the report, Meyerhofer is also attracting interest from a host of Bundesliga clubs after his stellar performances at the Trolli-Arena this season.

Max Aarons' future remains uncertain as speculation continues to grow surrounding his future. A host of clubs have been linked to the 21-year-old including Everton, who are long-term admirers of the Canaries' academy graduate. 

Stuart Webber has admitted City would be sensible with their assets this season but reiterated they would not entertain offers that fall under their valuations for their top talent. 

The future of the right-back position also hinges on Sam Byram's recovery from a hamstring injury that has ruled him out for a year. The former Leeds and West Ham man is out on the grass completing individual work at Colney ahead of pre-season and did keep Jamal Lewis out of the side at left-back last year. 

Sam McCallum is set for another loan move to the Championship and the Canaries have been
inundated with enquiries to take the 20-year-old next season. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

City report card: Premier League calling for Omobamidele

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Timm Klose will return to Norwich City after the end of his loan spell at FC Basel

Video

Klose set for City return after Basel reject buy option

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Scotland's Grant Hanley (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of

Video

City defender sends warning to England ahead of Euros

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers Manager Ian Holloway and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Cham

Exclusive

Holloway urges Farke not to change in the Premier League

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus