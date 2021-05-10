'There are some offers' - Vrancic on life after City

Video

Published: 8:51 AM May 10, 2021

Mario Vrancic has revealed he already has offers on the table after his Norwich City exit was confirmed, but the Bosnian midfielder is set to take his time before deciding on his next move.

The midfielder, who turns 32 at the end of this month, played his final game for the club on Saturday and leaves Norfolk as a two-time Championship title winner. Vrancic played 134 times for the Canaries during a four-year spell at the club.

Vrancic was Daniel Farke's first overseas signing since being appointed as City boss back in 2017 and has been responsible for a long list of magic moments during his time at Carrow Road.

As the Bosnian looks to life after Norwich, he has revealed that several clubs have already enquired about his services and that he is open to staying in England if the right opportunity arises.

"There are already some offers, options, but I would not reveal in detail. Now I will go home first, rest and then decide without stress.

"By the way, when I choose a new club, the most important thing for me is that the club is good and that football in that country is good. It is not excluded that I will stay in England, maybe I will return to Germany… I don't know. We will see."

Vrancic started alongside Alex Tettey in midfield at Oakwell on Saturday as they both bid farewell to City.

Vrancic played his final game for Norwich on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tettey was visibly emotional as he departed the pitch after being substituted late on, but Vrancic admitted his exit is yet to really sink on but believes he is richer for the experience of spending time at the club.

"I'm sad, of course. I spent four beautiful years in Norwich and it’s not easy to leave just like that. Still, I’m happy to be leaving after a great season. We have achieved something extraordinary," Vrancic told Bosnian outlet Reprezentacija.ba.

"It is a very good club and a beautiful city. The people are top-notch, they have always been good to me and have helped me feel at home here. I will always remember Norwich for good. I may not even be aware yet that I will no longer be watching all these wonderful people, but such is life, the time is coming for something new."