'See you later' - City midfielder says goodbye to fans

Published: 8:34 AM May 11, 2021

The end of an era as City bid farewell to Vrancic to Tettey. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mario Vrancic insists ‘it’s not farewell, but see you later’ in an open letter to Norwich City fans.

The Bosnian midfielder will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer but has said goodbye to supporters in a heartwarming letter to supporters on the club’s official website.

With fans unable to say goodbye to Vrancic and Alex Tettey in person it is hoped that at some point in the future the pair will be able to return to Carrow Road and get the send-off they deserve.

Here’s the open letter in full:

Norwich was my first club abroad.

I didn't know what to expect and I was very nervous, but I wanted to get to know a new culture and new people. The people are very nice, kind and polite. The city is amazing and I love it here.

I'm very proud of the things I've achieved and it's the perfect timing. It's much nicer to leave such a special place at its best. I had a great four years and it's best to leave on the top level.

The appreciation from the supporters means a lot to me. I couldn't say goodbye or farewell to you in person, but I just want to say thank-you.

There was a warm welcome from day one and I hopefully paid it back with a few goals! We had a good time. It's not a farewell, probably a see you later.

My favourite memory is the game at Elland Road. It was an important game and we smashed Leeds. The whole game was amazing. Sheffield Wednesday is up there too but I only played about 15 minutes!

It's like a family club here. Everyone does everything to achieve the best. The club has an idea that it sticks to and it works out. I think supporters love it too.

This club means home to me. There are amazing people, not just inside the club, who have given me a lot. I will never forget Norwich and have only good things to say.

Mario.