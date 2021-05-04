Floating free-kicks and sealing titles - Vrancic's City highlights

Published: 7:00 PM May 4, 2021

Norwich City fans have been fortunate to see some top midfielders grace their club.

No-one is suggesting Mario Vrancic is anywhere near the top of any midfield greats list but the Bosnian’s technical ability alone demands he’s in the conversation.

His free-kick showreel would be the envy of any player deemed ‘world class’.

Vrancic’s presence around set-pieces will be sorely missed. You can bet that next season if Norwich get a free-kick within shooting range in the Premier League then one or two fans will utter: ‘If only we had Mario here...’

With that in mind we pick Vrancic’s top three moments in a City shirt...

Mario Vrancic celebrates his late equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Friday, April 19, 2019

Norwich City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Perhaps his finest moment in a Norwich City shirt. Sheffield Wednesday had come from behind to lead 2-1 going into stoppage time after goals from Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher had given the Owls the lead. Factor in that there was a sense of burning injustice given Fletcher had appeared to have handled the ball over the line and Carrow Road was a cauldron. A frantic atmosphere had taken hold and when Vrancic was brought down on the edge of the area there was only one man who was going to take it. Barry Bannan flitted between joining the wall and covering the keeper’s side of the goal. It didn’t affect Vrancic, who proceeded to float a sumtuous free kick over the wall into the top corner. Cue pandemonium... promotion was very much on.

Mario Vrancic leads the celebrations, having scored the goal that sealed Norwich City's Championship title at Villa Park. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sunday, May 5, 2019

Aston Villa 1 Norwich City 2

City knew they needed only to match Sheffield United’s result at Stoke to ensure the Championship title and it was that man Vrancic who made sure Canaries’ fans could relax a little on the final day of the 2018/19 season. Teemu Pukki had given City an early lead before Jonathan Kodjia had restored parity. A topsy turvy second half could have gone either way but when City broke through Jamal Lewis in the 86th minute he played in Vrancic, who let the ball run across his body, before unleashing a right-footed strike that effectively confirmed the title for Norwich.

Mario Vrancic came off the bench again to give Norwich City victory over Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Norwich City 2 Wycombe Wanderers 1

Just a few days after a late winner against Birmingham, Vrancic was at it again against struggling Wycombe. This time he left it even later... Teemu Pukki had given City an early lead before a defensive mix-up allowed Scott Kashket to level before half-time. It looked like the Canaries were going to have to settle for a point until stoppage time when Vrancic curled a superb 25-yard free-kick over the wall into the top corner.