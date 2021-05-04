Floating free-kicks and sealing titles - Vrancic's City highlights
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City fans have been fortunate to see some top midfielders grace their club.
No-one is suggesting Mario Vrancic is anywhere near the top of any midfield greats list but the Bosnian’s technical ability alone demands he’s in the conversation.
His free-kick showreel would be the envy of any player deemed ‘world class’.
Vrancic’s presence around set-pieces will be sorely missed. You can bet that next season if Norwich get a free-kick within shooting range in the Premier League then one or two fans will utter: ‘If only we had Mario here...’
With that in mind we pick Vrancic’s top three moments in a City shirt...
Friday, April 19, 2019
Norwich City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 2
Most Read
- 1 City transfer rumours: Manchester United defender in the frame
- 2 Alex Tettey and a debt repaid in full
- 3 'A fantastic human being' - Quintilla hailed by City boss
- 4 City confirm Tettey and Vrancic exits
- 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: Celtic midfielder on Canaries' radar
- 6 Mailman Mario delivered the goods at City
- 7 Injury blow for City midfielder
- 8 City midfielder 'can't wait' for a proper Premier League opportunity
- 9 City Q&A - Paddy answers your questions
- 10 Canaries step up transfer planning
Perhaps his finest moment in a Norwich City shirt. Sheffield Wednesday had come from behind to lead 2-1 going into stoppage time after goals from Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher had given the Owls the lead. Factor in that there was a sense of burning injustice given Fletcher had appeared to have handled the ball over the line and Carrow Road was a cauldron. A frantic atmosphere had taken hold and when Vrancic was brought down on the edge of the area there was only one man who was going to take it. Barry Bannan flitted between joining the wall and covering the keeper’s side of the goal. It didn’t affect Vrancic, who proceeded to float a sumtuous free kick over the wall into the top corner. Cue pandemonium... promotion was very much on.
Sunday, May 5, 2019
Aston Villa 1 Norwich City 2
City knew they needed only to match Sheffield United’s result at Stoke to ensure the Championship title and it was that man Vrancic who made sure Canaries’ fans could relax a little on the final day of the 2018/19 season. Teemu Pukki had given City an early lead before Jonathan Kodjia had restored parity. A topsy turvy second half could have gone either way but when City broke through Jamal Lewis in the 86th minute he played in Vrancic, who let the ball run across his body, before unleashing a right-footed strike that effectively confirmed the title for Norwich.
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Norwich City 2 Wycombe Wanderers 1
Just a few days after a late winner against Birmingham, Vrancic was at it again against struggling Wycombe. This time he left it even later... Teemu Pukki had given City an early lead before a defensive mix-up allowed Scott Kashket to level before half-time. It looked like the Canaries were going to have to settle for a point until stoppage time when Vrancic curled a superb 25-yard free-kick over the wall into the top corner.