So what's Lawro predicting for Norwich at Burnley?

Published: 12:49 PM October 1, 2021

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson is forecasting a gloomy weekend for Norwich City fans - again.

The Canaries head to Burnley looking for their first point of the season - against a team without a home win in the last 13 attempts.

Lawrenson on City's survival hopes

City are bottom of the Premier League and Burnley one place above them, but Lawrenson sees only one winner.

"This is 19th versus 20th and neither side have managed a win yet, but Burnley have looked far more like getting one than Norwich have so far," he says.

"Too often, the Canaries have been out-thought and out-gunned. They haven't even got a point on the board after six games and there haven't been too many moments when they have looked like getting one either.

"Burnley, in contrast, have been much more competitive, even when they have lost. Sean Dyche is going to have work cut out to keep the Clarets out of trouble but, from what I've seen of both teams, they should take the points here."

Lawro's prediction: 2-1