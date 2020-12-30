'They were appealing everything' - Warburton frustrated with Canaries touchline conduct

Video

Published: 2:11 PM December 30, 2020

QPR boss Mark Warburton was frustrated with the Canaries coaching staff for their conduct during the game. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's coaching staff have come under fire from Mark Warburton for their touchline behaviour during the 1-1 draw with his QPR side on Tuesday.

The Rangers boss said referee Oliver Langford "fell for" City's "screaming and shouting" when awarding a penalty and was aggrieved with the way Daniel Farke and his coaching team expressed their frustrations over a number of decisions they felt went against them.

Todd Cantwell saw a goal chalked off in the second half for offside when Teemu Pukki squared the ball to him. Replays showed the 22-year-old was onside and Farke was vocal with his criticism from his technical area.

QPR's boss has bemoaned the Canaries conduct, claiming those who scream loudest get the decisions in the current era of behind closed doors football.

"I was frustrated with the decision for their penalty," Warburton began. "We said at half-time what would happen, they were appealing for everything and we said please don't fall for the same old trick and low and behold they give that penalty.

"I've got to be careful what I say here but I do wonder because we're asked to act, as professional managers and coaches, respectfully and professionally in a disciplined manner.

"We do that. I keep asking the fourth officials what we get for doing that because others can hollow, shout and scream in various games and there's no benefit for acting in the right manner."

Both sides felt frustrated by some of the decisions. - Credit: PA

Referee Langford did speak to Farke and goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten in the second half but neither was sanctioned. City's boss held back his frustrations in his post-match comments.

Warburton is hopeful that teams will improve their conduct in the weeks to come.

"Tonight you heard it. Everyone was appealing, screaming and shouting and low and behold he falls for it. There has to be a balance here. It is very frustrating. Empty stadiums seem to promote the loudest shout wins it. You can't be sitting there screaming and shouting when it's obviously not your ball.

"Everyone has to improve and I hope that will be the case."