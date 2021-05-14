Video
Former Canaries attacker released by Bristol City
Bristol City have released former Norwich City attacker Marley Watkins.
The Welsh forward signed for the Robins back in 2018 for £1million, but fell out of favour at Ashton Gate after Lee Johnson's departure from the club.
Watkins spent a brief spell on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen last year, before making his final appearance for Nigel Pearson's men during their 2-0 defeat to Stoke City back in February.
His time didn't go as many hoped after he signed on a free transfer from Barnsley, and he ended up falling out of favour with Farke during his time in Norfolk
Upon signing for Bristol City, Watkins described his excitement at playing a style of football that he felt would suit him better than Norwich.
'I can go away now and get some work done and look to impress when I get here. I am ambitious. This is a club that wants to get to the Premier League. They play a style that is more suited to my game than at Norwich. They play a more exciting brand of football, more attacking."
Watkins made 29 appearances for Bristol City, scoring on three occasions.
