Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Former Canaries attacker released by Bristol City

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:25 AM May 14, 2021   
Marley Watkins of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichP

Marley Watkins has been released by Bristol City.

Bristol City have released former Norwich City attacker Marley Watkins. 

The Welsh forward signed for the Robins back in 2018 for £1million, but fell out of favour at Ashton Gate after Lee Johnson's departure from the club. 

Watkins spent a brief spell on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen last year, before making his final appearance for Nigel Pearson's men during their 2-0 defeat to Stoke City back in February.

His time didn't go as many hoped after he signed on a free transfer from Barnsley, and he ended up falling out of favour with Farke during his time in Norfolk

Upon signing for Bristol City, Watkins described his excitement at playing a style of football that he felt would suit him better than Norwich.

'I can go away now and get some work done and look to impress when I get here. I am ambitious. This is a club that wants to get to the Premier League. They play a style that is more suited to my game than at Norwich. They play a more exciting brand of football, more attacking."

Watkins made 29 appearances for Bristol City, scoring on three occasions. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New City deal for Farke on the cards and Webber open to staying
  2. 2 Idah seen as surprise package as City set for attacking changes
  3. 3 City confirm signing of young Southend striker
  1. 4 City step up Skipp Spurs chase
  2. 5 City chief on the futures of Aarons, Buendia and Cantwell
  3. 6 City loanee so grateful to Coventry for Championship experience
  4. 7 Ipswich Town youngster told he can leave - could City revive interest?
  5. 8 'I'm really disappointed' - boss' message for Canaries ace
  6. 9 'Fantastic news' - Canaries fans relieved after Farke contract update
  7. 10 Excitement among fans as Canaries reveal stadium return hopes
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Adam Idah of Norwich, Max Aarons of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke with ex Canary Alex

Huddersfield decide to release former Canaries midfielder

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Backroom staff and players applaud and cheer Alexander Tettey of Norwich as he collects his medal at

Tettey returns to Rosenborg after Canaries exit

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match

'So appreciated' - Transfer expert claims Arsenal interested in City star

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Manager Alex Neil before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon

Video

Alex Neil believes fans got him wrong on Maddison

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus