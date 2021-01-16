Published: 1:45 PM January 16, 2021

Norwich City return to Championship action this afternoon as they take on Cardiff - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City return to Championship action this afternoon, taking on mid-table Cardiff as they look to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

It's a chance for the Canaries to complete their first double of the campaign, having beaten the Bluebirds 2-0 at Carrow Road a month ago.

That margin of victory could have been greater but the Welsh side are awkward opponents, with a direct style and major set-piece threats.

City sit four points clear of Swansea at the summit and could stretch that to seven points, at least temporarily, with the Swans at Barnsley in the day's late kick-off (7.45pm).

Third-placed Bournemouth are only a point behind Swansea though, so will also be hoping that Norwich slip up so that they can close the gap as they host mid-table Luton at 3pm.

The Canaries have lost just two of their last 20 league games and progressed to the FA Cup fourth round last Saturday thanks to a 2-0 home win over Championship rivals Coventry, in spite of seven changes to their starting line-up.

