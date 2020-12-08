Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
MATCHDAY RECAP: Tough night for young Canaries in EFL Trophy against Russell Martin's MK Dons

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:30 PM December 8, 2020
Josh Giurgi of Norwich City looks dejected after his side concedes it’s 1st goal during the Papa Joh

It was a tough night for Norwich City's U21s as they crashed out of the EFL Trophy with defeat to MK Dons. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's youngsters faced a enduring night in the second-round of the EFL Trophy as they were beaten 6-0 by MK Dons - and you can recap all the updates, analysis and reaction from Stadium MK in our Matchday Live blog.

The Canaries came second in Group N, beating League One side Plymouth Argyle and League Two side Newport County in the process. Striker Tyrese Omotoye netted a hat-trick against the Welsh side as David Wright's men thrashed them 5-0 in October. 

A defeat to Cheltenham Town saw them finish as runners-up in their group, before drawing Martin's side in the second round of the competition. 

Should City's youngsters win against MK Dons this evening, they will be three games away from Wembley. The tie will go straight to penalties should it end as a draw. 

Wright could be without a quartet of key players as they continue to play a part in Daniel Farke's first-team due to the current injury crisis. Omotoye, Andrew Omobamidele, Reece McAlear and Tom Dickson-Peters could feature depending on Farke's injury bulletin ahead of their fixture against Nottingham Forest tomorrow. 

