Published: 1:45 PM January 2, 2021

Championship leaders Norwich City will look to get back to winning ways this afternoon when they host one of the division's in-form teams, Barnsley (3pm kick-off).

The Canaries know they will still top the table at the end of the weekend whatever happens, as they sit three points clear of Brentford, whose home game against Bristol City was postponed due to the visitors being unable to get their players tested for Covid-19.

Defeat would mean Swansea could close the gap to just a point however, if they win at home against fifth-placed Watford - so victory for the Canaries would at least guarantee a four-point cushion for the time being.

Daniel Farke's team have only lost two of their last 18 matches but recently lost 1-0 at Watford on Boxing Day and were held to a 1-1 home draw by QPR on Tuesday.

Barnsley have won 10 of their opening 15 games under manager Valerien Ismael to move to eighth place and within three points of the play-off places.

However, the Tykes arrive without four players though, with midfielder Alex Mowatt and back-up goalkeeper Brad Collins testing positive for Covid-19 and attacking duo Conor Chaplin and George Miller having to isolate after being deemed as close contacts.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in the live blog above