CHAMPIONS LIVE: City to lift the Championship trophy at Oakwell

Live

Published: 11:15 AM May 8, 2021

Norwich City's Championship season concludes against Barnsley at Oakwell this lunchtime, with Daniel Farke's side being handed the trophy after the final whistle.

As the curtain closes on a remarkable and unprecedented campaign for the Canaries, they travel north looking to extend their final points tally to 99. City will also be saying their final goodbyes to long-serving midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic, both of whom will leave the club at the end of their contract next month.

Farke's men will be without influential duo Teemu Pukki and Oliver Skipp due to injury, but both have made the trip to Oakwell to participate in the trophy lift.

Barnsley have already secured their place in the Championship Play-Offs but can move up to fifth with a victory against City this afternoon.

Valerien Ismael's appointment has led to the Tykes becoming a powerful force in the Championship this season, with a distinctive style of play that makes them difficult to compete against, something City discovered first hand during their FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Oakwell back in January.

- You can follow the action live via our matchday blog above