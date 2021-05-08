Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Live

CHAMPIONS LIVE: City to lift the Championship trophy at Oakwell

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:15 AM May 8, 2021   
The Norwich players return to the pitch after the half time break during the FA Cup match at Oakwell

Norwich City are set to lift the Championship trophy at Oakwell today.

Norwich City's Championship season concludes against Barnsley at Oakwell this lunchtime, with Daniel Farke's side being handed the trophy after the final whistle.

As the curtain closes on a remarkable and unprecedented campaign for the Canaries, they travel north looking to extend their final points tally to 99. City will also be saying their final goodbyes to long-serving midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic, both of whom will leave the club at the end of their contract next month.

Farke's men will be without influential duo Teemu Pukki and Oliver Skipp due to injury, but both have made the trip to Oakwell to participate in the trophy lift. 

Barnsley have already secured their place in the Championship Play-Offs but can move up to fifth with a victory against City this afternoon. 

Valerien Ismael's appointment has led to the Tykes becoming a powerful force in the Championship this season, with a distinctive style of play that makes them difficult to compete against, something City discovered first hand during their FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Oakwell back in January.

- You can follow the action live via our matchday blog above

Most Read

  1. 1 Onel Hernandez reveals reason he got a Norwich City tattoo
  2. 2 'I have to say I had more than one tear in my eye' - choked Farke on City duo's exit
  3. 3 Former City coach departs Ipswich Town
  1. 4 PRESSER LIVE: Barnsley v City - No fresh injuries. Skipp and Pukki will be part of celebrations
  2. 5 What does Pukki injury mean for City's transfer plans?
  3. 6 Why a Premier League gamble makes no sense for Farke
  4. 7 Farke reveals title celebration curbs
  5. 8 CHAMPIONS LIVE: City to lift the Championship trophy at Oakwell
  6. 9 'Perfection' - Dowell on getting back to the big time with Canaries
  7. 10 Why Norwich City won't be a soft touch in the Premier League
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Todd Cantwell of Norwich, Kenny McLean of Norwich and Will Vaulks of Cardiff City in action during t

Norwich City transfer rumours: Cardiff man once again linked

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Goal maker Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe of Norwich and goalscorer Alexander Tettey of Norwich embrace and cele

Video

‘It’s me, it’s Tettey’ - Canaries legend's best quotes

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Alex Tettey is entering the final months of his long spell at Norwich City

Rosenborg set for talks with Tettey

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Timm Klose of Norwich in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Hotel-Residence Klosterpfort

Video

'My mission is not over' - Klose opens door to permanent Basel stay

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus