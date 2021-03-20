Published: 1:30 PM March 20, 2021

Teemu Pukki scored both goals as Norwich won 2-1 at Blackburn in December - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are looking to take another step closer to promotion this afternoon, as they entertain Blackburn in the hunt for a remarkable 10th win on the spin.

You can follow all the action in our live blog below, as the Championship leaders aim to maintain their 10-point lead over Watford and that all-important 13-point gap to third-placed Swansea, against mid-table Rovers.

City's dominant 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday set a new club record of nine successive wins in all competitions, with the next target 10 straight league wins - managed by the club's second-tier champions of 1985-86 but featuring a draw and a defeat in cup competitions during that hot streak.

Today's fixtures see Watford hosting a Birmingham side who won 2-1 at home to play-off hopefuls Reading in midweek, following the arrival of Lee Bowyer as manager, while Swansea host local rivals and play-off chasers Cardiff in a 5.30pm kick-off.

Blackburn arrive in Norfolk in 15th place with little still to play for having won just one of their last 11 matches, with injuries contributing to an encouraging first half of the season being knocked off course.

