MATCHDAY LIVE: City return to league action against Middlesbrough
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City return their attentions to the Championship promotion race this lunchtime when they host play-off chasing Middlesbrough at Carrow Road (12.30pm kick-off).
The leaders have won eight of their last 10 league games but bowed out of the FA Cup last Saturday with a 1-0 away defeat to Championship rivals Barnsley in the fourth round.
Boro have had a stressful week though losing two home league games, 1-0 to Blackburn on Sunday and 3-0 to Rotherham on Wednesday night, making it three defeats in four games.
Neil Warnock has suffered injuries to important players Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marcus Tavernier during those games but has signed forward Yanick Bolassie from Everton and full-back Darnell Fisher from Preston ahead of today's match.
The Canaries have seen many of their injury and fitness issues clear up though, giving Daniel Farke plenty of options, including new loan signing Dimitris Giannoulis. The hosts are without striker Jordan Hugill for a month due to a hamstring injury though and Kenny McLean is completing a spell of self-isolation due to Covid-19.
- You can follow all the action, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in the live blog above
