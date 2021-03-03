MATCHDAY LIVE: Clash of the top two as City face Brentford
There's a top-of-the-table clash at Carrow Road this evening, as leaders Norwich City take on title rivals Brentford (5.30pm kick-off).
The Canaries go into the game sitting seven points clear of the second-placed Bees, with Sunday's 2-0 win at lowly Wycombe securing a fifth win on the spin.
At the start of last month, Brentford had knocked City off the summit for the first time in over two months, taking advantage of the Canaries' 2-0 defeat at Swansea by winning their game in hand.
However, a 21-game unbeaten run was brought to a sudden halt with three consecutive defeats and Norwich have been able to reassume control of the automatic promotion race - sitting 10 points clear of third-placed Watford ahead of tonight's action.
The match is a 5.30pm kick-off as it's being shown live by Sky Sports, with Watford at home to Wycombe at 7pm and Swansea, a point further back in fourth, are at Stoke in an 8.15pm game.
- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog
