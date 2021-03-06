Published: 1:30 PM March 6, 2021

Emi Buendia fired Norwich City to victory over title rivals Brentford at Carrow Road on Wednesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Championship leaders Norwich City are searching for a seventh successive victory - and revenge - when they host mid-table Luton at Carrow Road this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

The Hatters beat the Canaries 3-1 twice at Kenilworth Road earlier this season, with favourable circumstances on their side on both occasions, in the League Cup first round in September and in the league in December.

The cup defeat was without 18 players as the first round was played during an international break, 13 of which were due to national action, while Luton had just two players on international duty - with City quickly equalising in the 81st minute before striker James Collins completed his hat-trick.

The league game was at the height of the Canaries' injury crisis, with five of the seven substitutes named by Norwich being academy youngsters, with players including Tim Krul, Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki among the 12 players missing.

That was one of just three defeats in the last 30 league games for Daniel Farke's impressively consistent squad though, who go into today's match sitting 10 points clear at the summit with 12 games to play, with a play-off place all but secured already.

Luton, after scraping to survival last season following Nathan Jones' return to the club after lockdown, look to have mid-table security wrapped up sitting 13th and 12 points clear of the relegation zone but 11 short of the play-offs.

After a dip in form of four defeats in six games, the Hatters have rallied by following a 1-1 home draw with Millwall with a 3-2 home win over Sheffield Wednesday and a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog above