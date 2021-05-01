Live
MATCHDAY LIVE: Title on the line for City against Royals
- Credit: Matt Usher/Norwich City FC
It's a simple equation for Norwich City this afternoon; beat Reading at Carrow Road and they will be champions.
That victory may not be needed though, as if Watford fail to win at play-off preparing Brentford then the already-promoted Hornets will not be able to catch the Canaries.
Winning would secure the title in the best style, of course, and would also break the club record for points which is currently 94 (2004 and 2019) in the second tier and 95 overall, from the League One title success of 2010.
Reading arrive in Norfolk fresh from the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs despite being in the top-six mix all season.
The Royals have only won one of their last nine games, although six of those were draws including a 2-2 home draw with Swansea last Sunday.
- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in the live blog above
