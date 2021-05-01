Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Title on the line for City against Royals

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:30 PM May 1, 2021   
The Norwich players celebrate promotion at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road,

Norwich City celebrated promotion at Carrow Road two weeks ago - Credit: Matt Usher/Norwich City FC

It's a simple equation for Norwich City this afternoon; beat Reading at Carrow Road and they will be champions.

That victory may not be needed though, as if Watford fail to win at play-off preparing Brentford then the already-promoted Hornets will not be able to catch the Canaries.

Winning would secure the title in the best style, of course, and would also break the club record for points which is currently 94 (2004 and 2019) in the second tier and 95 overall, from the League One title success of 2010.

Reading arrive in Norfolk fresh from the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs despite being in the top-six mix all season.

The Royals have only won one of their last nine games, although six of those were draws including a 2-2 home draw with Swansea last Sunday.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in the live blog above

Most Read

  1. 1 Canaries rumour mill: City set to open contract talks with Farke
  2. 2 PRESSER LIVE: City v Reading - Clean bill of health for Canaries
  3. 3 Canaries step up transfer planning
  1. 4 Farke ready for Buendia transfer circus
  2. 5 David Freezer: City could have a Premier League ace in their pack already
  3. 6 Farke finally wins as City clean up at EFL Awards
  4. 7 Buendia's favourite goal of his superb Canaries season
  5. 8 Keep it real, Farke urges City defender
  6. 9 Dennis at the double as City U23s concede late equaliser against West Brom
  7. 10 STARTING XIs: City unchanged but Reading bring in young trio
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship

Updated

EFL Awards recap: Another award for Buendia as City dominate

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Skipp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pic

Spurs loanee Skipp claims third place in Player of the Season vote

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

Former England striker tips Villa to make move for Canaries duo

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Player of the Season for the 20/21 season - Emi Buendía with the Barry Butler trophy.

Emi Buendia crowned Norwich City Player of the Season

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus