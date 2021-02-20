Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

MATCHDAY LIVE: City face Millers in search for third win on the spin

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:30 PM February 20, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sideÕs 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship m

Emi Buendia thanks Dimitris Giannoulis, left, for the assist following Norwich City's third goal during the win over Stoke last weekend - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Championship leaders Norwich City host spirited survival scrappers Rotherham at Carrow Road this afternoon, as they try to maintain their four-point lead at the summit (3pm kick-off).

Nearest rivals Brentford are in action first, in a 12.30 kick-off away to Coventry, as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats to cut the Canaries' lead.

Then it's over to Daniel Farke's team to try and build on a 4-1 home win over Stoke last Saturday and a 2-0 win at Coventry on Wednesday, which reclaimed top spot after a four-game goal drought.

Rotherham, who have bounced between the Championship and League One during the last four season, under the stewardship of Norfolk-born former Wroxham and Diss forward Paul Warne, are 21st and just a point clear of the relegation zone.

The Milers lost 1-0 at Bournemouth and Wednesday and 2-1 at home to Cardiff last Saturday but pushed Norwich hard at the New York Stadium back in October, when a Jordan Hugill penalty was needed in the fifth minute of injury-time for City to win 2-1.

The South Yorkshire side have struggled defensively but have offered more of a goal threat than most of their survival rivals, beating Derby twice as well as Middlesbrough and Preston since the turn of the year.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in the live blog above

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked to Toulouse striker
  2. 2 'I have much more to give' - Giannoulis opens up on hectic start at City
  3. 3 Dowell dilemma for City
  1. 4 PRESSER LIVE: City v Rotherham - Hugill back, no fresh injuries
  2. 5 Hanley and Gibson owe City pals a debt
  3. 6 Super Mario for Farke
  4. 7 REPLAY: Watch Stiepermann's return for City's Under-23s
  5. 8 Warne ready to make changes for Norwich trip
  6. 9 Former Norwich City player Alan Woan dies
  7. 10 Stiepi can be City's missing link

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones before the Sky Bet Cha

Video

City's owners on future without an Arab Sheikh or a Russian oligarch

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Sky Sports Bianca Westwood and Norwich shirt

Canaries get out the bubbly - to help Bianca Westwood celebrate!

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Skipp of Norwich and Gustavo Hamer of Coventry City in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Opinion

Connor Southwell: Why the biggest compliment to Skipp lies with Tettey

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Jamie Allen of Coventry City in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Video

'Cantwell is an unbelievably top player' - Robins lauds City midfielder

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus