MATCHDAY LIVE: City face Millers in search for third win on the spin
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Championship leaders Norwich City host spirited survival scrappers Rotherham at Carrow Road this afternoon, as they try to maintain their four-point lead at the summit (3pm kick-off).
Nearest rivals Brentford are in action first, in a 12.30 kick-off away to Coventry, as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats to cut the Canaries' lead.
Then it's over to Daniel Farke's team to try and build on a 4-1 home win over Stoke last Saturday and a 2-0 win at Coventry on Wednesday, which reclaimed top spot after a four-game goal drought.
Rotherham, who have bounced between the Championship and League One during the last four season, under the stewardship of Norfolk-born former Wroxham and Diss forward Paul Warne, are 21st and just a point clear of the relegation zone.
The Milers lost 1-0 at Bournemouth and Wednesday and 2-1 at home to Cardiff last Saturday but pushed Norwich hard at the New York Stadium back in October, when a Jordan Hugill penalty was needed in the fifth minute of injury-time for City to win 2-1.
The South Yorkshire side have struggled defensively but have offered more of a goal threat than most of their survival rivals, beating Derby twice as well as Middlesbrough and Preston since the turn of the year.
