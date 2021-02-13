Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City get back on track against Stoke?

David Freezer

Published: 1:30 PM February 13, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship

Emi Buendia scored but was also sent off for a second yellow card, as Norwich City won a dramatic game 3-2 at Stoke in November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After a week to draw breath and make plans, Norwich City return to Championship action this afternoon when they take on play-off chasing Stoke City at Carrow Road (3pm kick-off).

The Canaries' first objective is to bring an end to a worrying four-game goal drought which has contributed to them conceding top spot to Brentford after almost three months at the summit.

After a 1-0 loss at Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round, Daniel Farke's promotion hopefuls drew 0-0 at home to play-off contenders Middlesbrough and then also 0-0 at mid-table Millwall.

Losing 2-0 away to promotion rivals Swansea brought an end to a disappointing week, with Brentford subsequently winning two games to edge two points clear at the top, winning their game in hand 3-1 away to fifth-placed Reading on Wednesday.

The Canaries have the opportunity to reclaim the lead today, with the Bees not in action until they host Barnsley on Sunday afternoon and Swansea's game at Sheffield Wednesday postponed.

Stoke arrive in Norfolk without a win in eight league matches, although six of those have been draws, keeping Michael O'Neill's team ninth and still in with a chance of finishing in the top six.

The Potters are unbeaten in nine away games, although just two of those have been wins. Only Millwall (14) have drawn more games than Stoke (12) in the Championship so far this season.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction in the live blog above

