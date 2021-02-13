MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City get back on track against Stoke?
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
After a week to draw breath and make plans, Norwich City return to Championship action this afternoon when they take on play-off chasing Stoke City at Carrow Road (3pm kick-off).
The Canaries' first objective is to bring an end to a worrying four-game goal drought which has contributed to them conceding top spot to Brentford after almost three months at the summit.
After a 1-0 loss at Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round, Daniel Farke's promotion hopefuls drew 0-0 at home to play-off contenders Middlesbrough and then also 0-0 at mid-table Millwall.
Losing 2-0 away to promotion rivals Swansea brought an end to a disappointing week, with Brentford subsequently winning two games to edge two points clear at the top, winning their game in hand 3-1 away to fifth-placed Reading on Wednesday.
The Canaries have the opportunity to reclaim the lead today, with the Bees not in action until they host Barnsley on Sunday afternoon and Swansea's game at Sheffield Wednesday postponed.
Stoke arrive in Norfolk without a win in eight league matches, although six of those have been draws, keeping Michael O'Neill's team ninth and still in with a chance of finishing in the top six.
The Potters are unbeaten in nine away games, although just two of those have been wins. Only Millwall (14) have drawn more games than Stoke (12) in the Championship so far this season.
Most Read
- 1 Lambert preparing for reunion with ex-City striker he rates as his best ever signing
- 2 PRESSER LIVE: Canaries v Stoke - Hugill, Stiepermann injury boost
- 3 MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City get back on track against Stoke?
- 4 Ex-Norwich City star reveals his battle with Covid-19
- 5 Tough love for Sorensen from Farke
- 6 Canaries are no one-man team with Buendia
- 7 Gunn recalls 'surreal' Norwich City loan as he prepares for Carrow Road return
- 8 Farke hopes Aarons stays at City
- 9 'I know I'm good enough' - Ex-City ace on England dream
- 10 Evergreen Hoolahan still producing the goods in League Two
- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction in the live blog above