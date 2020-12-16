MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries face Reading hoping to create distance from chasing pack

Live

Can City return to the Championship summit with victory over Reading? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Canaries travel to Berkshire to face fifth-placed Reading hoping to put some daylight between themselves and the chasing pack in the Championship - and you can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from the Madejski Stadium in our Matchday Live blog.

Daniel Farke's side were knocked off top spot by Bournemouth after they beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 on Tuesday evening, but the Canaries will return to the summit should they avoid defeat to the Royals tonight.

City come into this game on the back of three straight 2-1 victories after Teemu Pukki's brace ensured they left Lancashire with all three points against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The fixture comes too soon for Tim Krul but Todd Cantwell, Jordan Hugill and Kenny McLean will all be in the squad as they continue their respective comebacks from injuries.

Veljko Paunovic has seen his strikeforce depleted by injuries with top-scorer Lucas Joao a doubt with a soft tissue injury. Yakou Meite is also expected to be sidelined for the rest of the calendar year.

The Royals were the early pacesetters in the Championship, before falling away after a run of four straight defeats last month. Their form has stabilised since, and they currently occupy the Play-Off places. 2,000 fans will be in attendance this evening.

- You can follow the action through our live blog above