'So many losses, so much bad mood and so many bad days' - Normann on Norwich loan spell

Mathias Normann says he "hates" recalling the dark days of his season-long loan with relegated Norwich City.

City’s option to sign Normann on a permanent basis from Russian side Rostov were ended by relegation from the Premier League.

Normann had admitted Championship football was not on his mind after a season he has described as having “so many bad days”.

The 26-year-old midfielder is currently on international duty ahead of Norway’s Nations League game in Serbia on Thursday.

“Honestly, it’s heavy in the head,” he said when asked about his season in the Premier League.

“It was hard to be wrong with Norwich. I can count on one hand how many matches we won. There were so many losses, so much bad mood and so many bad days. I really hate to talk about it.”

Normann now has a decision to make on his next move.

“It is a little uncomfortable,” he told TV2. “That's how it is to be a football player. It is not a normal life where you know what is happening.

"It does not necessarily have to be the Premier League. It's a damn tough league, but I want to win something. I just saw that Jens Petter (Hauge, won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt) did it, and it was absolutely fantastic to see. So I want to a club that is fighting to win something.

"It is of course good to come to training with the national team again and be with the rest of the boys and the support staff that I love. I am injury-free and just have to look positively at what is to come.”

Normann had an injury-interrupted season at Carrow Road, scoring once in 23 league appearances, three of which were as a substitute.