Former City coach departs Ipswich Town

Published: 12:21 PM May 7, 2021

Former Norwich City midfielder and coach Matt Gill has left his role at Ipswich Town.

Matt Gill caused controversy when he decided to cross the divide to form part of Paul Lambert's coaching team at Ipswich Town back in 2018, but now the former Norwich City midfielder has left the Suffolk club.

Town boss Paul Cook is continuing his ruthless set of sweeping changes at the League One club after another midtable finish in the third tier.

Fresh ownership and Cook's appointment has renewed hope that Ipswich can mount a promotion charge next season, but Gill is the latest to fall victim to Cook's desire to head in a fresh direction.

Gill was a youth team coach at Carrow Road, in charge of the U23s during the period that Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were in their ranks. The highly-rated coach opted to join his former boss in Suffolk, with Lambert unable to revive their fortunes and eventually dismissed.

The 40-year-old had a game in caretaker charge of Town back in January at Accrington Stanley and had remained in post after Lambert's departure back in February. Gill is the second member of the coaching team to depart since Cook's arrival, with goalkeeper coach Jimmy Walker also leaving last month.

Cook is hoping to install some fresh voices into his staff as Ipswich prepare for a squad overhaul after failing to secure a play-off place in League One.

Gill was City's U23 coach. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Speaking about Gill's departure, Cook told Town's official website: “I had a chat with Matt yesterday and he knows how the game works.

“He’s been great in my time here but I want to bring in a few new faces ahead of the new season and he understands that.

“We wish him all the best for the future and thank him for the service he has given Ipswich Town over the last two and a half years.”