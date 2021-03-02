Former Canary to remain part of Ipswich Town set-up

Published: 10:58 AM March 2, 2021

Former Norwich City Under-23s boss Matt Gill will remain at Ipswich Town under the club’s new management structure.

Gill left Carrow Road in October 2018 to become part of Paul Lambert’s backroom team at Portman Road and doubt was cast over his future following the Scot’s exit on Sunday.

However, Town general manager Lee Cook insists Gill, who will take charge of Town’s League One clash against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, will be part of the next manager’s staff, understood to be Paul Cook.

O’Neill said: “Obviously the manager brought him in but we’ve all seen really good things in Matt, even over the last two or three weeks he’s really helped Paul with Stuart (Taylor) not being at the games through the situation at home.

“Those two members of staff, Matt and Jimmy Walker, are great for the club, really good characters doing very good in their own roles in different areas.

“I think it’s important for the football club to have stability in those roles and they are developing so they are people we would want at the football club. So whoever the new manager may be, they are part of the club structure going forward.”