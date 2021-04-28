Former City defender handed key job with French giants

Video

Published: 12:46 PM April 28, 2021

Matthieu Louis-Jean's career at Norwich City may not have gone to plan, but the Frenchman's 'expertise' in recruitment has seen him land a key role at French giants Marseille.

The right-back arrived at Carrow Road as part of a swap deal that saw City legend Gary Holt join Nottingham Forest. He made just two appearances in yellow and green before injuries limited his playing time in Norfolk.

Peter Grant released the former Nottingham Forest man at the end of 2006/07 season after a hamstring injury scuppered his return to the side and Louis-Jean elected to retire from professional football and move into scouting.

After spells working for Liverpool and Manchester United, the ex-City defender has been announced as head of recruitment at the Ligue 1 club after leaving Nice. Louis-Jean was appointed by Marseille technical director David Friio, who worked alongside the Frenchman at Old Trafford.

Speaking about his appointment, Friio told the 10-time French champions: “We are very happy that Matthieu has accepted to join us. He is someone who is known across the industry for his professionalism and expertise. We speak the same language. We welcome him.”