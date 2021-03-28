Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Aarons named on bench for England U21s as Boothroyd shuffles pack

Connor Southwell

Published: 7:44 PM March 28, 2021   
Switzerland's Dan Ndoye (left) and England's Max Aarons battle for the ball during the 2021 UEFA Eur

City star Max Aarons has been dropped by Aidy Boothroyd. - Credit: PA

Max Aarons has been dropped out of the England U21 side to face Portugal tonight, with Aidy Boothroyd shuffling his pack after their defeat to Switzerland.

City's right-back started the game on Thursday, starting brightly as the Young Lions looked to assume control in the opening period. He played 90 minutes as a wing-back as Dan Ndoye's fortuitous strike saw England suffer defeat in their opening European Championship group stage match. 

The 21-year-old is replaced by Steven Sessegnon in one of four changes City's ex-youth coach has made. Canaries colleague Todd Cantwell is also named among the substitutes.

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp retains his place in midfield alongside Everton youngster Tom Davies. 

England need to record a win against Portugal to get back on track after the disjointed nature of their defeat on Thursday. Kick-off is at 8pm (UK time) in Ljubljana, Slovenia. 

England U21: Ramsdale; Tanganga, Godfrey, Guehi, S.Sessegnon; Skipp, Davies, Smith Rowe; Madueke, Nketiah, R.Sessegnon. Subs: Aarons, Kelly, Cantwell, Gallagher, Wilmot, Bursik (GK), Jones, Brewster, Eze, McNeil, Griffiths (GK)

