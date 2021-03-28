Video
Aarons named on bench for England U21s as Boothroyd shuffles pack
- Credit: PA
Max Aarons has been dropped out of the England U21 side to face Portugal tonight, with Aidy Boothroyd shuffling his pack after their defeat to Switzerland.
City's right-back started the game on Thursday, starting brightly as the Young Lions looked to assume control in the opening period. He played 90 minutes as a wing-back as Dan Ndoye's fortuitous strike saw England suffer defeat in their opening European Championship group stage match.
The 21-year-old is replaced by Steven Sessegnon in one of four changes City's ex-youth coach has made. Canaries colleague Todd Cantwell is also named among the substitutes.
On-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp retains his place in midfield alongside Everton youngster Tom Davies.
England need to record a win against Portugal to get back on track after the disjointed nature of their defeat on Thursday. Kick-off is at 8pm (UK time) in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
England U21: Ramsdale; Tanganga, Godfrey, Guehi, S.Sessegnon; Skipp, Davies, Smith Rowe; Madueke, Nketiah, R.Sessegnon. Subs: Aarons, Kelly, Cantwell, Gallagher, Wilmot, Bursik (GK), Jones, Brewster, Eze, McNeil, Griffiths (GK)
Most Read
- 1 Krul reveals his City mission
- 2 Canaries keeper keeps it clean for the Dutch
- 3 City old boy Jackson spot on as Linnets battle back
- 4 ‘It’s funny how football works’ - McAvoy gears up for City reunion
- 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with Dutch centre back
- 6 Spud Thornhill: Why we don't need Robbie Savage back at Carrow Road
- 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: Roma ready to revive Aarons interest
- 8 The Nest another example of Norwich City's commitment to the community
- 9 Injured Gibson out for the season
- 10 Dutch coach defends Krul