Aarons named on bench for England U21s as Boothroyd shuffles pack

Video

Published: 7:44 PM March 28, 2021

Max Aarons has been dropped out of the England U21 side to face Portugal tonight, with Aidy Boothroyd shuffling his pack after their defeat to Switzerland.

City's right-back started the game on Thursday, starting brightly as the Young Lions looked to assume control in the opening period. He played 90 minutes as a wing-back as Dan Ndoye's fortuitous strike saw England suffer defeat in their opening European Championship group stage match.

The 21-year-old is replaced by Steven Sessegnon in one of four changes City's ex-youth coach has made. Canaries colleague Todd Cantwell is also named among the substitutes.

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp retains his place in midfield alongside Everton youngster Tom Davies.

England need to record a win against Portugal to get back on track after the disjointed nature of their defeat on Thursday. Kick-off is at 8pm (UK time) in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

England U21: Ramsdale; Tanganga, Godfrey, Guehi, S.Sessegnon; Skipp, Davies, Smith Rowe; Madueke, Nketiah, R.Sessegnon. Subs: Aarons, Kelly, Cantwell, Gallagher, Wilmot, Bursik (GK), Jones, Brewster, Eze, McNeil, Griffiths (GK)