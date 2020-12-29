Video

Published: 6:12 PM December 29, 2020

Max Aarons is interesting Manchester United, according to one newspaper report. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons is being watched by Manchester United ahead of a potential January move, according to a national newspaper report.

The 20-year-old was the subject of interest from Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer, but the Catalonian club were only willing to take the Canaries academy graduate on a loan deal with a view to buy.

Aarons has been a pivotal part of City's first-team squad again this season as they've climbed to the top of the Championship, and the youngster is regarded as one of the hottest talents in the country.

The Daily Mirror have claimed that Manchester United are scouting Aarons with a view to bolstering their full-back positions in the upcoming January window and are keeping close tabs on his progress at Carrow Road.

United signed Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a fee reportedly in the region of £50million in 2019 but only have Tim Fosu-Mensah for competition. Central defender Victor Lindelof operated as a makeshift right-back option after the 23-year-old picked up a back injury on Boxing Day.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has adopted a domestic policy for recruitment since being appointed as boss at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mirror claim Max Aarons is a player of interest at Old Trafford.

City saw two of their young talents leave to the Premier League in the summer window, with Jamal Lewis joining Newcastle United and Ben Godfrey signing for Everton.

Aarons' proposed move to Barcelona ended after the Spanish side were unwilling to include an obligation to buy into the terms of the deal.

City's sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken before about their hard stance when opposing clubs pick up the phone to make an offer for their talents. Given the current league position and the prospect of an immediate Premier League return, Daniel Farke will hoping to retain his best players.

VERDICT: And so it begins...

Aarons was also going to be a player who attracted interest during the upcoming window, but this report states little other than the fact that Manchester United have scouted the 20-year-old, which is common practice for Premier League clubs.

The quality of his CV at such a young age will attract interest, coupled with his talent on the pitch and maturity off it.

Whether Aarons could displace Wan-Bissaka in that Red Devils side would be the question. At his age, any move would have to be with the view of progressing his development by playing regularly.

This January window won't be one awash with big-money signings. Cash is in short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic and that means fees will be deflated. The Canaries are in a strong financial position and don't need to sell players.

It feels like one of those rumours agents use to get the window up and running. Norwich will be hoping that is the case.