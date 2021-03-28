Norwich City transfer rumours: Roma ready to revive Aarons interest

Video

Published: 3:59 PM March 28, 2021

Max Aarons has been linked with a host of top clubs. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons is expected to be a man in demand this summer, with Italian side Roma expected to revive their interest in the right-back, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a host of the globe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona and Manchester United, with the 26-time Spanish champions even picking up the phone to lodge a loan bid for City's defender last summer.

Sporting director Stuart Webber revealed the ever-present full-back had been the only one of the Canaries' prized assets subject to a bid, reportedly from Roma. That was rejected out of hand by both City and Aarons after conversations.

Roma, after failing in their attempt for Aarons, signed American full-back Brian Reynolds from FC Dallas on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

According to a report by the Sunday Telegraph's Mike McGrath, the Italian side could make another approach for Aarons this summer, with City valuing their academy graduate at £30million.

Milan have also scouted the right-back, with other domestic clubs keeping close tabs on his situation. Aarons has played 38 times in the Championship this season and has once again been a key protagonist in City's bid for an instant Premier League return.

Aarons, who is currently away with England's U21 side at the European Championships, has been praised throughout the course of this season by both Webber and Daniel Farke for his maturity amongst the constant speculation linking him with moves away from Carrow Road.

The 21-year-old has been ever-present for Daniel Farke's promotion-chasing side this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The right-back has three years remaining on his contract and has been tipped to reach the top of the game, including by Canaries owner Delia Smith, who admitted selling Aarons is part of the club's plan.

"Luckily, because of this wonderful team behind the scenes, we have some really lovely players," City's majority shareholder said at the FT Business of Football summit last month.

"They've got a nice temperament and Max Aarons is one of the best. He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won't be at Norwich.

"He knows that, we know that. But we didn't have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal. Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan."