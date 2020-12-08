Aarons preparing to raise his bat for Norwich City century

Video

Published: 6:30 AM December 8, 2020

Max Aarons will make his 100th appearance for Norwich City if he plays against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons will raise his bat for his Norwich City century should he feature in the Canaries' fixture against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old is considered a senior player amongst the Canaries staff and, despite his age, plays like someone beyond his years. His goal at the weekend against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday was his first in just over two years.

Aarons' rise at Carrow Road has been meteoric and the progress he made is still surreal for the man himself.

"It's unbelievable. I remember running out for my first game here against Stevenage which was a great feeling. It feels the same every time I run out here. It just feels like it has gone up and up and up. It's brilliant but I'm looking to keep improving as a player and keep growing.

Max Aarons made his senior debut against Stevenage.

"If anyone would have told me that (I'd be making my 100th appearance) I wouldn't have believed them.

"I think all the different things that happened that week, I made my debut, played against Cardiff and scored and then it was my league debut, I had to take it all my stride. Then we went up that year and I had to take it in my stride but everything took off and has kept going.

"Despite the relegation, I feel I'm developing as a player and improving."

It was City boss Daniel Farke who elected to hand Aarons his first ever league start in the pressure cooker of an East Anglian Derby - from there, the right-back has never looked back and has gone from a debut against Stevenage to being linked with Barcelona.

Max Aarons made his Norwich City league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aarons feels indebted to the Canaries boss for the faith he has shown in him, and has also paid a tribute to City's supporters who remained patient despite his inexperience.

"Speaking for me personally, he's been amazing. He's set my career off and has always given me the confidence to go and perform.

"There hasn't been one game where I've felt under pressure or anything. I can't speak highly enough of him as a manager and a person as well. The fans have welcomed me with open arms as well and that's why I waited to score!

"It's been tough for them not being able to come to games which is a release for the fans. It's great to have them back in."