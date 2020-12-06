Max Aarons relishing more senior role in City's dressing room

Video

Published: 3:14 PM December 6, 2020 Updated: 3:17 PM December 6, 2020

Max Aarons is relishing his role as a senior player in the Norwich City dressing room.

Despite only being 20-years-old, Aarons is set to make his 100th appearance for the Canaries should he feature against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

That transition from being an inexperienced young player permitted to make mistakes to someone who is looked upon to be more influential consistently has been difficult for Aarons to adjust to, but he is a young player relishing the challenge of a more prominent role in City's team.

"It’s come suddenly," Aarons admitted after netting the winner for the Canaries.

"If you’re a bit inexperienced and misplace a pass or make a mistake then people can accept it and say you’re a bit inexperienced but then there comes a point where you’re expected to be the best player in the team or performing at your highest level every week which is something that I relish but it is a transition that you need to make yourself aware of. It’s been good."

That experience proved pivotal in Saturday's game as City needed to remain patient to breakdown an obdurate Sheffield Wednesday side: “When we went 1-0 behind, we didn’t panic and we knew we had enough in the team to get the win over the line and that was the main thing. I never panic in any situation because I know it can be fixed and I always believe we can win."

Aarons netted the winner as the Canaries beat Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's right-back describes confidence as one of his most important qualities, but if the Canaries are to contend for promotion this season, then possessing that in abundance will be key, as Aarons himself explains.

“We had the game against Luton during the week and it’s about moving onto the next one. We lose and then we win today, suddenly the confidence is back. That’s the main thing in this division, you have to grind out the wins," Aarons said.

“I hope we can make it easier for ourselves than tonight. But that confidence will keep going. I remember last time we went up, that’s what happened. Our confidence week to week just grew and grew."