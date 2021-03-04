Video
City star 'to reject' advances from Jamaica national team
Jamaica's plot to convince a host of English-based footballers to switch their international allegiance won't involve Norwich City star Max Aarons, who has reportedly turned down their approaches.
Aarons, already capped by England at U21 level, is one of several stars the Jamaican Football Federation have courted in their bid to strengthen the talent pool available to manager Theodore Whitmore ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.
Former Canaries winger Nathan Redmond is one player who is filing for a Jamaican passport with a view to representing the country at international level, according to JFF president Michael Ricketts.
However, according to the Daily Mail, City's right-back will reject the advances of the Reggae Boyz as he believes he has the ability to gain international recognition with England.
The report states that Aarons is in Gareth Southgate's thoughts but faces tough competition from Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea's Reece James and Kieran Trippier for the right-back slot.
City's defender has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs during the last year, including Barcelona, who made a loan bid for the 21-year-old last summer.
Stuart Webber confirmed an unnamed overseas club, believed to be Italian side Roma, launched a bid for the right-back in January that was rejected.
Aarons has played nine times for the Young Lions and has joined Brentford striker Ivan Toney in rejecting Jamaica. West Ham striker Michail Antonio is thought to be leading the efforts to attempt to get 15 English stars to switch their international allegiance.
Antonio has confirmed his interest in representing Jamaica in a bid to play in the 2022 World Cup after being repeatedly overlooked by Southgate for numerous England squads.
Everton defender Mason Holgate, Newcastle's Isaac Hayden, former Leicester winger Demarai Gray and Watford forward Andre Gray are also on the list. The JFF is hoping to have a number of those players, including Antonio, available for CONCACAF qualifiers in September against Mexico and Costa Rica.
Aarons father’s parents came to Britain from Jamaica and he has relatives there. His cousin Rolando Aarons, currently at Huddersfield, is also being considered for an international call up.