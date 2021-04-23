Transfer rumours: Everton 'step up interest' in City star

Video

Published: 9:27 AM April 23, 2021

Everton are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Max Aarons. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Everton are reportedly 'leading the race' for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, with the Toffees supposedly in advanced talks to sign the 21-year-old.

The links come less than 24 hours after reports suggested West Ham United were the latest club to show interest in the highly-rated defender, although no contact between the Hammers and City has been made.

Everton have constantly been link with a move for Aarons as they step up contingency planning for long-serving right-back Seamus Coleman, who is now 32 and is out of contract at the end of next season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Aarons is set for a City exit this summer and is interesting many clubs. Everton have been in conversations with the Canaries since February according to the report, and are hoping to reach an agreement soon.

City have had dealings with the Merseyside club before, having sold Ben Godfrey to them last summer in a deal which could reach £30million if all add-ons are activated. The England U21 international has impressed since arriving at Goodison Park from Norfolk.

The two clubs do possess a strong relationship after that Godfrey deal, and Everton hold a long-standing interest in the youngster.

We understand the clubs aren't in 'advanced talks' over the sale, but Everton's need to sign a right-back this summer is clear, and Aarons profile would clearly tick a lot of boxes for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Canaries turned down two approaches for their academy graduate this season, one being a loan bid from football giants Barcelona. An unnamed overseas club, believed to be Roma, also saw a bid rejected for the 21-year-old in January.

City majority shareholder Delia Smith has tipped the defender to reach the top of the game, but did concede that she didn't expect that to arrive at Carrow Road.

Speaking about his future in March, Aarons said: "This year especially, with how the team has been doing and how we've been playing, I think that's been my main goal (playing consistently).

"Everyone says that to a question like that but I think for me it's just about coming on the pitch and playing as well as I can, so when stuff like that happens, if there is stuff to be spoken about then for sure you can't just turn a blind eye to it.

"But once things are spoken about and everyone comes together and speaks on the subject, comes to a decision, an agreement, then it's fine and you can carry on playing.

"As soon as you put it to bed and deal with the situation then it's perfect for everyone."