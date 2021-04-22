City transfer rumours: Aarons 'told he can leave' amid West Ham interest

Video

Published: 12:52 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 12:57 PM April 22, 2021

Max Aarons has been told he can leave Norwich City this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City star Max Aarons has reportedly been told he is free to the club this summer for the right price, with Champions League-chasing West Ham interested in the 21-year-old.

Aarons has been a key man in the Canaries' promotion to the Premier League and has been the subject of bids from Barcelona and Roma in the last two transfer windows.

A report from the Press Association's Nick Mashiter states that City are set to demand £30million for their academy graduate, who was apparently told last summer he could leave this year.

Aarons is keen to stay in the south of England in a blow for Everton, who are believed to hold an interest in the England U21 international.

Tottenham, who recently dispensed with boss Jose Mourinho, also have a 'long-held' admiration of the right-back, who is contracted to the club until 2024.

According to the report, City are keen to retain his services in the Premier League, but will stick to their word should an offer arise that is deemed acceptable. Aarons has developed at a rapid rate since his senior debut in 2018 and is now considered one of the hottest young talents in the country.

David Moyes is keen to move the Hammers forward with European qualification looking inevitable and City's right-back has been targetted to improve their squad.

Aarons has been virtually ever-present for City this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Delia Smith tipped Aarons to reach 'the top' of the game but conceded that wouldn't arrive at Norwich. The Canaries are braced to lose the former Luton youngster at some stage, with sporting director Stuart Webber stating the club have plans in place when their stars eventually leave the club.

Emi Buendia is also expected to attract interest from elsewhere in the next window after being linked with Arsenal in January.

City are also keen to offload banished trio Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull and Josip Drmic this summer. The latter is, according to the PA report, set to see his wages increase after promotion, with the Swiss international set to earn 'around £50,000'.

The club continues to suffer a financial hit on Leitner, who is training away from the club and isn't apart of the plans moving forward.

Timm Klose remains out of the plans having spent the season on loan at boyhood club FC Basel, with the Swiss giants possessing an option to buy the experienced defender.