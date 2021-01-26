Norwich City star tipped to reject move to Tottenham

Published: 11:11 AM January 26, 2021

Max Aarons would reject a move to Tottenham for fear over a lack of game time at the north London giants.

That's the verdict of former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who thinks the Canaries’ right back would be behind both Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty under boss Jose Mourinho.

“Tottenham have always signed young players with great potential. Max Aarons is 21 but he is not going to want to come to Spurs and not play,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“He has been linked with a move to Spurs for a long time now but things have changed. Serge Aurier has improved hugely this season, he has been a lot better under Jose and Matt Doherty’s arrival has given him the wake up call that he needed.

“I cannot see Aarons getting any game time. Where would he play? Doherty and Aurier would play ahead of him.”

Robinson could see Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy trying to sign the player given his huge potential and loaning him back to Norwich.

Tottenham have structured deals like this in the past, signing Jack Clarke from Leeds in the summer of 2019 before loaning the player back to the then Championship club.

“He (Aarons) could be signed and loaned back out as a potential one for the future,” added Robinson. “Spurs have done that type of deal in the past and they are likely to again. Daniel (Levy) likes doing deals like that.”

Spurs recruitment chief Steve Hitchen watched Aarons in the Canaries’ 2-0 win over Bristol City last week although he would have also been there to keep tabs on midfielder Olly Skipp, who is on loan at Carrow Road for the rest of the season.